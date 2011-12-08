STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 2.3 percent at 16,488.24 points and the 50-share Nifty 2.35 percent lower at 4,943.65 points, as investors remained doubtful about domestic policy reforms and a resolution to the ongoing euro zone debt crisis. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 7 basis points at 8.52 percent, as sentiment stayed buoyed due to the buyback auction of upto 100 billion rupees worth of bonds while sharp losses in domestic shares further aided sentiment. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.70/71 per dollar, reversed losses to be marginally stronger from Wednesday's close of 51.715/725, boosted by corporate dollar sales and marginal gains in the euro. It had touched a low of 51.9250 earlier in the day. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.04 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.15 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.80 percent from 7.90 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.70 percent, little changed from Wednesday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent, as demand stayed firm in the first week of the reporting fortnight but cash was slightly more comfortable due to it being a holiday-shortened week. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,311 rupees, up 64 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16488.24 -2.3 DOLLEX-30 2615.31 -2.88 DOLLEX-100 1703.04 -2.78 DOLLEX-200 641.53 -2.74 BSE-100 8521 -2.2 BSE-200 1994.45 -2.16 BSE-500 6236.09 -2.1 BSE MID-CAP 5669.7 -1.77 BSE SMALL-CAP 6108 -1.61 BSE AUTO 8719.07 -1.63 BSE-CG 9644.1 -4.4 BSE-CD 5708.18 -1.55 BSE-FMCG 4038.44 -1.8 BSE-HC 5984.72 -0.37 BSE IPO 1417.5 -2.33 BSE-IT 5782.01 -0.46 BSE METALS 10500.33 -3.15 BSE OIL & GAS 8188.78 -2.98 BSE POWER 1960.14 -3.02 BSE REALTY 1598.04 -3.8 BSE-PSU 6898.53 -2.42 BSE-TECK 3451.62 -1.04 BSE BANKEX 10266.84 -2.71 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1093.62 -1.48 --------------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)