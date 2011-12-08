STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 2.3 percent at 16,488.24 points and the 50-share Nifty 2.35 percent lower at 4,943.65 points, as investors remained doubtful about domestic policy reforms and a resolution to the ongoing euro zone debt crisis. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield ended down 7 basis points at 8.52 percent, as sentiment stayed buoyed by results of central bank's buyback auction and fall in weekly food inflation. Top central banker's comments on liquidity aid. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 51.75/76 per dollar, weaker from Wednesday's close of 51.715/725, but recovered from the day's low of 51.9250 boosted by corporate and state-owned banks' dollar sales. Sharp fall in equities and pull back in euro weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap ended at 7.04 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.15 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.79 percent from 7.90 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate ended at 8.65/8.70 percent, unchanged from Wednesday's close, as demand stayed firm in the first week of the reporting fortnight but cash was slightly more comfortable due to it being a holiday-shortened week. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,318 rupees, up 71 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16488.24 -2.3 DOLLEX-30 2615.31 -2.88 DOLLEX-100 1703.04 -2.78 DOLLEX-200 641.53 -2.74 BSE-100 8521 -2.2 BSE-200 1994.45 -2.16 BSE-500 6236.09 -2.1 BSE MID-CAP 5669.7 -1.77 BSE SMALL-CAP 6108 -1.61 BSE AUTO 8719.07 -1.63 BSE-CG 9644.1 -4.4 BSE-CD 5708.18 -1.55 BSE-FMCG 4038.44 -1.8 BSE-HC 5984.72 -0.37 BSE IPO 1417.5 -2.33 BSE-IT 5782.01 -0.46 BSE METALS 10500.33 -3.15 BSE OIL & GAS 8188.78 -2.98 BSE POWER 1960.14 -3.02 BSE REALTY 1598.04 -3.8 BSE-PSU 6898.53 -2.42 BSE-TECK 3451.62 -1.04 BSE BANKEX 10266.84 -2.71 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1093.62 -1.48 --------------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)