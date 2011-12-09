STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.6 percent at 16,224.66 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.54 percent lower at 4,867.65 points, as worries over slowing domestic growth hurt investor sentiment ahead of weaker economic data expected next week, while resolution to Europe's debt crisis remains distant. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.51 percent, marginally down from previous close of 8.52 percent, as mood guarded before the 130-billion-rupee auction. Yield had touched 8.49 percent in early trades due to comfort from results of the central bank's buyback auction on Thursday and as bleak global economic outlook cemented hopes of the central bank may take steps to boost liquidity and growth in its Dec. 16 policy review. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.24/25 per dollar, sharply down from 51.75/76 on Thursday dragged by a sharp fall in local equities and the euro due to growing concerns over euro zone leaders' ability to announce firm steps for resolving the region's debt crisis at summit later in the day. ECB doused bond buying talk, ruled out bolstering IMF. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.00 percent from 7.04 percent on Thursday, and the one-year rate at 7.75 percent from 7.79 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.55/8.60 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent, as supply matched demand. BSE INDICES --------------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16224.66 -1.6 DOLLEX-30 2551.4 -2.44 DOLLEX-100 1664.37 -2.27 DOLLEX-200 627.24 -2.23 BSE-100 8399.12 -1.43 BSE-200 1966.81 -1.39 BSE-500 6152.49 -1.34 BSE MID-CAP 5615.02 -0.96 BSE SMALL-CAP 6050.73 -0.94 BSE AUTO 8537.93 -2.08 BSE-CG 9433.25 -2.19 BSE-CD 5646.96 -1.07 BSE-FMCG 3997.19 -1.02 BSE-HC 5949.3 -0.59 BSE IPO 1399.86 -1.24 BSE-IT 5726.9 -0.95 BSE METALS 10301.35 -1.89 BSE OIL & GAS 8077.66 -1.36 BSE POWER 1925.34 -1.78 BSE REALTY 1567.23 -1.93 BSE-PSU 6824.48 -1.07 BSE-TECK 3414.11 -1.09 BSE BANKEX 10097.1 -1.65 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1081.31 -1.13 S&P CNX NIFTY 4867.65 -1.54 --------------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)