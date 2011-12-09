STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.39 percent to 16,258.37 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.37 percent lower at 4,876.05 points, as worries over slowing domestic growth hurt investor sentiment ahead of weaker economic data expected next week, while resolution to Europe's debt crisis remains distant. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.51 percent, marginally below its previous close of 8.52 percent, as mood was cautious ahead of the 130-billion-rupee bond auction. The yield had touched 8.49 percent in early trades on comfort from results of the central bank's buyback auction on Thursday and as bleak global economic outlook cemented hopes the central bank may take steps to boost liquidity and growth in its Dec. 16 policy review. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.18/19 per dollar, sharply down from 51.75/76 on Thursday, dragged by a fall in local equities and the euro on growing concerns over euro zone leaders' ability to announce firm steps for resolving the region's debt crisis at the summit later in the day. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 6.99 percent from 7.04 percent on Thursday and the one-year rate at 7.72 percent from 7.79 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent, as supply matched demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,108 rupees, up 12 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------------- SENSEX 16258.37 -1.39 DOLLEX-30 2558.48 -2.17 DOLLEX-100 1668.46 -2.03 DOLLEX-200 629.01 -1.95 BSE-100 8415.7 -1.24 BSE-200 1971.4 -1.16 BSE-500 6166.53 -1.12 BSE MID-CAP 5633.65 -0.64 BSE SMALL-CAP 6067.11 -0.67 BSE AUTO 8548.38 -1.96 BSE-CG 9438.51 -2.13 BSE-CD 5673.64 -0.61 BSE-FMCG 4010.69 -0.69 BSE-HC 5995.73 0.18 BSE IPO 1402.17 -1.08 BSE-IT 5744.58 -0.65 BSE METALS 10349.07 -1.44 BSE OIL & GAS 8056.43 -1.62 BSE POWER 1926.12 -1.74 BSE REALTY 1574.37 -1.48 BSE-PSU 6846.24 -0.76 BSE-TECK 3419.3 -0.94 BSE BANKEX 10157.14 -1.07 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1082.01 -1.06 S&P CNX NIFTY 4876.05 -1.37 --------------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)