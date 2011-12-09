STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.39 percent
at 16,259.17 and the 50-share Nifty 1.28 percent at
4,880.4, as cautious investors exited riskier assets in
anticipation of weak economic data while hopes faded for a
solution to the European debt crisis.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond
yield steady at 8.52 percent as traders were cautious ahead of
the results of the $2.5 billion debt sale.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 52.20/21 per dollar, sharply down from
Thursday's close of 51.75/76, hit by dollar demand from oil
importers and a slide in local equities, with sentiment
remaining cautious as world markets await the outcome of a key
euro zone summit later in the day.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap at 7.00 percent
from 7.04 percent on Thursday and the one-year rate
at 7.72 percent from 7.79 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, little changed from
Thursday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent, as the market took
comfort from the central bank's assurance of ensuring adequate
availability of cash, even as liquidity remained stressed in the
banking system.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India at 29,116 rupees, up 20 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
---------------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 16259.17 -1.39
DOLLEX-30 2557.56 -2.21
DOLLEX-100 1668.94 -2
DOLLEX-200 629.06 -1.94
BSE-100 8420.53 -1.18
BSE-200 1972.13 -1.12
BSE-500 6168.5 -1.08
BSE MID-CAP 5630.5 -0.69
BSE SMALL-CAP 6050.11 -0.95
BSE AUTO 8528.29 -2.19
BSE-CG 9436.46 -2.15
BSE-CD 5718.08 0.17
BSE-FMCG 4003.78 -0.86
BSE-HC 6007.68 0.38
BSE IPO 1402.2 -1.08
BSE-IT 5735.46 -0.81
BSE METALS 10411.75 -0.84
BSE OIL & GAS 8058.73 -1.59
BSE POWER 1930.73 -1.5
BSE REALTY 1579.06 -1.19
BSE-PSU 6861.32 -0.54
BSE-TECK 3411.29 -1.17
BSE BANKEX 10193.11 -0.72
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1082.03 -1.06
---------------------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)