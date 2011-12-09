STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.39 percent at 16,259.17 and the 50-share Nifty 1.28 percent at 4,880.4, as cautious investors exited riskier assets in anticipation of weak economic data while hopes faded for a solution to the European debt crisis. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield steady at 8.52 percent as traders were cautious ahead of the results of the $2.5 billion debt sale. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.20/21 per dollar, sharply down from Thursday's close of 51.75/76, hit by dollar demand from oil importers and a slide in local equities, with sentiment remaining cautious as world markets await the outcome of a key euro zone summit later in the day. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.00 percent from 7.04 percent on Thursday and the one-year rate at 7.72 percent from 7.79 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent, as the market took comfort from the central bank's assurance of ensuring adequate availability of cash, even as liquidity remained stressed in the banking system. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,116 rupees, up 20 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16259.17 -1.39 DOLLEX-30 2557.56 -2.21 DOLLEX-100 1668.94 -2 DOLLEX-200 629.06 -1.94 BSE-100 8420.53 -1.18 BSE-200 1972.13 -1.12 BSE-500 6168.5 -1.08 BSE MID-CAP 5630.5 -0.69 BSE SMALL-CAP 6050.11 -0.95 BSE AUTO 8528.29 -2.19 BSE-CG 9436.46 -2.15 BSE-CD 5718.08 0.17 BSE-FMCG 4003.78 -0.86 BSE-HC 6007.68 0.38 BSE IPO 1402.2 -1.08 BSE-IT 5735.46 -0.81 BSE METALS 10411.75 -0.84 BSE OIL & GAS 8058.73 -1.59 BSE POWER 1930.73 -1.5 BSE REALTY 1579.06 -1.19 BSE-PSU 6861.32 -0.54 BSE-TECK 3411.29 -1.17 BSE BANKEX 10193.11 -0.72 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1082.03 -1.06 --------------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)