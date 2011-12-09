(Corrects the closing level of Indian rupee to 52.03/04 from 52.05/06 against the dollar) STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 1.67 percent at 16,213.46 and the 50-share Nifty ended 1.56 percent lower at 4,866.7, after the government lowered the country's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield closed up 1 basis point at 8.53 percent on broadly positive sentiment following weak economic data and falling inflation but profit-taking after the recent rise in prices prevented a sharper fall in yields. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 52.03/04 per dollar, down from Thursday's close of 51.75/76, but recovering from the day's low of 52.3450 after an agreement by European leaders for tighter euro zone budget rules and while oil importer dollar demand continued to drag. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap closed at 7.07 percent from 7.04 percent on Thursday and the one-year rate ended steady at 7.79 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate closed at 8.60/8.65 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent, as the market took comfort from the central bank's assurance of ensuring adequate availability of cash, even as liquidity remained stressed in the banking system. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,182 rupees, up 86 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16213.46 -1.67 DOLLEX-30 2546.99 -2.61 DOLLEX-100 1661.52 -2.44 DOLLEX-200 626.38 -2.36 BSE-100 8393.96 -1.49 BSE-200 1966.26 -1.41 BSE-500 6151.79 -1.35 BSE MID-CAP 5620.85 -0.86 BSE SMALL-CAP 6053.51 -0.89 BSE AUTO 8521.71 -2.26 BSE-CG 9394.87 -2.58 BSE-CD 5704.59 -0.06 BSE-FMCG 3989.17 -1.22 BSE-HC 5958.72 -0.43 BSE IPO 1401.16 -1.15 BSE-IT 5733.49 -0.84 BSE METALS 10420.3 -0.76 BSE OIL & GAS 8021.95 -2.04 BSE POWER 1924.94 -1.8 BSE REALTY 1577.13 -1.31 BSE-PSU 6844.62 -0.78 BSE-TECK 3413.38 -1.11 BSE BANKEX 10157.05 -1.07 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1078.26 -1.4 --------------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)