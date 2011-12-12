STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.37 percent at 16,272.78 and the 50-share Nifty 0.33 percent higher at 4,882.85, led by HDFC Bank and State Bank of India , as Europe's moves to tackle the euro zone debt woes bolstered sentiment. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.52 percent, in range-bound trade, as traders await factory output data due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) for direction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.15/16 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 52.03/04, weighed by dollar demand from oil refiners, while expectations of negative factory data due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) is seen keeping sentiment bearish. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap steady at 7.07 percent and the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 7.80 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.55/8.60 percent, lower than 8.60/8.65 percent at Friday's close, as the market took comfort from the central bank's assurance of ensuring adequate availability of cash, even as liquidity remained stressed in the banking system. On Saturday, the rate had ended at 8.55/8.60 percent in an illiquid market. BSE INDICES ------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16272.78 0.37 DOLLEX-30 2562.69 0.62 DOLLEX-100 1671.99 0.63 DOLLEX-200 630.39 0.64 BSE-100 8425.44 0.38 BSE-200 1973.84 0.39 BSE-500 6175.01 0.38 BSE MID-CAP 5644.15 0.41 BSE SMALL-CAP 6090.35 0.61 BSE AUTO 8547.69 0.3 BSE-CG 9429.64 0.37 BSE-CD 5691.85 -0.22 BSE-FMCG 4004.23 0.38 BSE-HC 5990.1 0.53 BSE IPO 1405.91 0.34 BSE-IT 5725.19 -0.14 BSE METALS 10470.11 0.48 BSE OIL & GAS 8053.74 0.4 BSE POWER 1933.35 0.44 BSE REALTY 1592.15 0.95 BSE-PSU 6871.61 0.39 BSE-TECK 3408.83 -0.13 BSE BANKEX 10248.78 0.9 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1078.27 0 --------------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)