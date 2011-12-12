STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.25 percent at 16,010.6 and the 50-share Nifty 1.28 percent lower at 4,804.3 after government data showed the country's industrial output in October contracted 5.1 percent, a much sharper-than-expected drop. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.49 percent, as the sharply negative factory data strengthened hope of a pause on interest rates from the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.42/43 per dollar, sharply weaker than Friday's close of 52.03/04, weighed by dollar demand from oil refiners and fall in domestic equities post the weak factory output data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.03 percent from 7.07 percent and the one-year rate at 7.78 percent from 7.79 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.50/8.60 percent, lower than 8.60/8.65 percent at Friday's close, as supply was adequate to meet demand. On Saturday, the rate had ended at 8.55/8.60 percent in an illiquid market. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,921 rupees, down 187 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16010.6 -1.25 DOLLEX-30 2504.85 -1.65 DOLLEX-100 1634.11 -1.65 DOLLEX-200 616.19 -1.63 BSE-100 8285.89 -1.29 BSE-200 1941.42 -1.26 BSE-500 6075.88 -1.23 BSE MID-CAP 5563.66 -1.02 BSE SMALL-CAP 6007.24 -0.76 BSE AUTO 8367.56 -1.81 BSE-CG 9169.12 -2.4 BSE-CD 5626.76 -1.36 BSE-FMCG 3982.87 -0.16 BSE-HC 5921.83 -0.62 BSE IPO 1392.14 -0.64 BSE-IT 5742.62 0.16 BSE METALS 10221.41 -1.91 BSE OIL & GAS 7912.76 -1.36 BSE POWER 1882.03 -2.23 BSE REALTY 1561.9 -0.97 BSE-PSU 6749.77 -1.39 BSE-TECK 3402.79 -0.31 BSE BANKEX 9988.61 -1.66 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1066.51 -1.09 S&P CNX NIFTY 4804.3 -1.28 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)