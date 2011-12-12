STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.56 percent at 15,960.3 and the 50-share Nifty 1.62 percent lower at 4,787.85 after government data showed the country's industrial output in October contracted 5.1 percent, a much sharper-than-expected drop. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield fell 8 basis points at 8.45 percent, as the sharply negative factory data strengthened hope of a pause on interest rates from the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.47/48 per dollar, sharply weaker than Friday's close of 52.03/04, weighed by dollar demand from oil refiners and fall in domestic equities post the weak factory output data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.03 percent from 7.07 percent and the one-year rate at 7.76 percent from 7.79 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.55/8.60 percent, lower than 8.60/8.65 percent at Friday's close, as supply was adequate to meet demand. On Saturday, the rate had ended at 8.55/8.60 percent in an illiquid market. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,942 rupees, down 164 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15960.3 -1.56 DOLLEX-30 2496.67 -1.98 DOLLEX-100 1628.97 -1.96 DOLLEX-200 614.36 -1.92 BSE-100 8263.76 -1.55 BSE-200 1936.57 -1.51 BSE-500 6060.68 -1.48 BSE MID-CAP 5555.52 -1.16 BSE SMALL-CAP 5988.84 -1.07 BSE AUTO 8363.49 -1.86 BSE-CG 9168.11 -2.41 BSE-CD 5626.67 -1.37 BSE-FMCG 3963.12 -0.65 BSE-HC 5900.16 -0.98 BSE IPO 1382.88 -1.3 BSE-IT 5747.29 0.24 BSE METALS 10157.58 -2.52 BSE OIL & GAS 7888.66 -1.66 BSE POWER 1886.36 -2 BSE REALTY 1562.46 -0.93 BSE-PSU 6714.48 -1.9 BSE-TECK 3391.28 -0.65 BSE BANKEX 9981.76 -1.73 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1062.42 -1.47 S&P CNX NIFTY 4787.85 -1.62 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)