STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.56 percent
at 15,960.3 and the 50-share Nifty 1.62 percent lower at
4,787.85 after government data showed the country's industrial
output in October contracted 5.1 percent, a much
sharper-than-expected drop.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond
yield fell 8 basis points at 8.45 percent, as the sharply
negative factory data strengthened hope of a pause on interest
rates from the central bank.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 52.47/48 per dollar, sharply weaker than
Friday's close of 52.03/04, weighed by dollar demand from oil
refiners and fall in domestic equities post the weak factory
output data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap at 7.03 percent
from 7.07 percent and the one-year rate at 7.76
percent from 7.79 percent previously.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 8.55/8.60 percent, lower than 8.60/8.65
percent at Friday's close, as supply was adequate to meet
demand. On Saturday, the rate had ended at 8.55/8.60 percent in
an illiquid market.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India at 28,942 rupees, down 164 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
---------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 15960.3 -1.56
DOLLEX-30 2496.67 -1.98
DOLLEX-100 1628.97 -1.96
DOLLEX-200 614.36 -1.92
BSE-100 8263.76 -1.55
BSE-200 1936.57 -1.51
BSE-500 6060.68 -1.48
BSE MID-CAP 5555.52 -1.16
BSE SMALL-CAP 5988.84 -1.07
BSE AUTO 8363.49 -1.86
BSE-CG 9168.11 -2.41
BSE-CD 5626.67 -1.37
BSE-FMCG 3963.12 -0.65
BSE-HC 5900.16 -0.98
BSE IPO 1382.88 -1.3
BSE-IT 5747.29 0.24
BSE METALS 10157.58 -2.52
BSE OIL & GAS 7888.66 -1.66
BSE POWER 1886.36 -2
BSE REALTY 1562.46 -0.93
BSE-PSU 6714.48 -1.9
BSE-TECK 3391.28 -0.65
BSE BANKEX 9981.76 -1.73
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1062.42 -1.47
S&P CNX NIFTY 4787.85 -1.62
----------------------------
