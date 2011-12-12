STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.4 percent at 15,987.01 and the 50-share Nifty 1.41 percent lower at 4,798.3 after a slower-than-expected factory output data triggered hopes that the central bank may take policy easing measures sooner than previously expected. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield fell 7 basis points at 8.46 percent, as the sharply negative factory data strengthened hope of a pause on interest rates from the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.52/53 per dollar, sharply weaker than Friday's close of 52.03/04, dragged by soft local shares after bleak factory output data deepened growth concerns, though likely dollar sales by some nationalised banks helped rupee recover some losses. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.02 percent from 7.07 percent and the one-year rate at 7.76 percent from 7.79 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.55/8.65 percent, lower than 8.60/8.65 percent at Friday's close, as supply was adequate to meet demand. On Saturday, the rate had ended at 8.55/8.60 percent in an illiquid market. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,878 rupees, down 228 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15987.01 -1.4 DOLLEX-30 2498.4 -1.91 DOLLEX-100 1629.74 -1.91 DOLLEX-200 614.38 -1.92 BSE-100 8275.52 -1.41 BSE-200 1938.48 -1.41 BSE-500 6065.73 -1.4 BSE MID-CAP 5546.38 -1.32 BSE SMALL-CAP 5987.26 -1.09 BSE AUTO 8352.2 -1.99 BSE-CG 9200.26 -2.07 BSE-CD 5621.37 -1.46 BSE-FMCG 3977.69 -0.29 BSE-HC 5916.26 -0.71 BSE IPO 1380.62 -1.47 BSE-IT 5802.65 1.21 BSE METALS 10088.48 -3.18 BSE OIL & GAS 7875.22 -1.83 BSE POWER 1889.24 -1.85 BSE REALTY 1552.94 -1.53 BSE-PSU 6711.68 -1.94 BSE-TECK 3416.98 0.11 BSE BANKEX 9976.91 -1.77 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1064.75 -1.25 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)