STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 2.12 percent at 15,870.35 and the 50-share Nifty 2.1 percent lower at 4,764.6 on mounting worries over economic growth after data showed the country's industrial output in October fell more than expected. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield fell 7 basis points at 8.46 percent, after a sharp shrinkage in factory output data for October triggered hopes the central bank may take policy easing measures sooner than previously expected. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.69/71 per dollar, sharply weaker than Friday's close of 52.03/04, dragged by negative local shares after bleak factory output data deepened growth concerns. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.04 percent from 7.07 percent and the one-year rate at 7.77 percent from 7.79 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.55/8.65 percent, lower than 8.60/8.65 percent at Friday's close, as supply was adequate to meet demand. On Saturday, the rate had ended at 8.55/8.60 percent in an illiquid market. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,915 rupees, down 188 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15870.35 -2.12 DOLLEX-30 2476.16 -2.78 DOLLEX-100 1615.48 -2.77 DOLLEX-200 608.98 -2.78 BSE-100 8217.19 -2.11 BSE-200 1924.72 -2.11 BSE-500 6024.15 -2.07 BSE MID-CAP 5513.91 -1.9 BSE SMALL-CAP 5960.48 -1.54 BSE AUTO 8304.42 -2.55 BSE-CG 9165.47 -2.44 BSE-CD 5588.89 -2.03 BSE-FMCG 3963.5 -0.64 BSE-HC 5908.03 -0.85 BSE IPO 1370.9 -2.16 BSE-IT 5787.82 0.95 BSE METALS 9988.72 -4.14 BSE OIL & GAS 7797.21 -2.8 BSE POWER 1874.47 -2.62 BSE REALTY 1535.07 -2.67 BSE-PSU 6654.42 -2.78 BSE-TECK 3404.08 -0.27 BSE BANKEX 9854.61 -2.98 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1059.02 -1.78