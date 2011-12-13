STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.1 percent at 15,854.7 and the 50-share Nifty 0.22 percent lower at 4,754.2 as investors turned cautious after a slump in industrial output raised concerns about corporate earnings and foreign fund outflows. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield 3 basis points lower at 8.42 percent, as views the central bank could shift focus to growth support from fighting inflation gathered steam after bleak factory data on Monday. Traders eye announcement of bond buyback for the week from central bank. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.37/38 per dollar, weaker from Monday's close of 52.84/85, after hitting a record low of 53.42 in early trades, weighed by a fall in the euro and fears of foreign fund outflows from domestic equities as signs of a sharp economic slowdown emerge. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 6.96 percent from 7.03 percent and the one-year rate at 7.70 percent from 7.76 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.50/8.55 percent, marginally down from Monday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent, on subdued demand in the second week of the 2-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,818 rupees, down 29 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15854.7 -0.1 DOLLEX-30 2437.74 -1.55 DOLLEX-100 1587.67 -1.72 DOLLEX-200 598.21 -1.77 BSE-100 8193.89 -0.28 BSE-200 1918.36 -0.33 BSE-500 6002.32 -0.36 BSE MID-CAP 5468.13 -0.83 BSE SMALL-CAP 5920.17 -0.68 BSE AUTO 8290.84 -0.16 BSE-CG 9077.09 -0.96 BSE-CD 5498.86 -1.61 BSE-FMCG 3962.31 -0.03 BSE-HC 5926.11 0.31 BSE IPO 1363.74 -0.52 BSE-IT 5798.66 0.19 BSE METALS 9983.74 -0.05 BSE OIL & GAS 7794.8 -0.03 BSE POWER 1869.21 -0.28 BSE REALTY 1532.02 -0.2 BSE-PSU 6607.67 -0.7 BSE-TECK 3411.71 0.22 BSE BANKEX 9750.02 -1.06 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1059.17 0.01 S&P CNX NIFTY 4754.2 -0.22 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)