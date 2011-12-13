STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.36 percent at 15,927.26 and the 50-share Nifty 0.24 percent higher at 4,775.85, in choppy trade, with investors fretting over a slump in industrial output that raised concerns about corporate earnings and foreign fund outflows. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield 2 basis points lower at 8.43 percent, as views the central bank could shift focus to growth support from fighting inflation gathered steam after bleak factory data on Monday. Traders eye announcement of a bond buyback for the week from central bank. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.46/47 per dollar, weaker from Monday's close of 52.84/85, weighed by a fall in the euro and fears of foreign fund outflows from domestic equities as signs of a sharp economic slowdown emerge. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 6.96 percent from 7.03 percent and the one-year rate at 7.70 percent from 7.76 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.45/8.50 percent, down from Monday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent, on subdued demand in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,853 rupees, up 6 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15927.26 0.36 DOLLEX-30 2446.57 -1.19 DOLLEX-100 1593.72 -1.35 DOLLEX-200 600.38 -1.41 BSE-100 8237.05 0.24 BSE-200 1928.11 0.18 BSE-500 6030.09 0.1 BSE MID-CAP 5477.8 -0.65 BSE SMALL-CAP 5917.72 -0.72 BSE AUTO 8320.42 0.19 BSE-CG 9097.53 -0.74 BSE-CD 5483.9 -1.88 BSE-FMCG 3967.61 0.1 BSE-HC 5941.24 0.56 BSE IPO 1363.37 -0.55 BSE-IT 5825.44 0.65 BSE METALS 10102.23 1.14 BSE OIL & GAS 7861.65 0.83 BSE POWER 1884.16 0.52 BSE REALTY 1539.67 0.3 BSE-PSU 6656.73 0.03 BSE-TECK 3424.48 0.6 BSE BANKEX 9813.24 -0.42 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1062.5 0.33 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul)