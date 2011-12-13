STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended 0.83 percent at 16,002.51 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.76 percent higher at 4,800.60 as investors bet the central bank will indicate a shift in its inflation-focused policy stance to support growth after industrial output shrank for the first time in more than two years. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield ended 5 basis points lower at 8.40 percent, as traders expected the central bank to buy back more debt amid tight liquidity conditions, while the mood was cautious ahead of Friday's monetary policy review. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 53.22/23 per dollar, weaker from Monday's close of 52.84/85, after touching a new all time low of 53.52, as both foreign and domestic investors snapped up dollars to reduce exposure to India's cooling economy, though a late rebound in local shares helped shore up the unit a little. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap ended at 7.00 percent from 7.03 percent and the one-year rate closed at 7.72 percent from 7.76 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate ended at 8.55/8.60 percent, marginally lower from Monday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent, on subdued demand in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,920 rupees, up 73 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16002.51 0.83 DOLLEX-30 2465.85 -0.42 DOLLEX-100 1605.73 -0.6 DOLLEX-200 604.76 -0.69 BSE-100 8270.06 0.64 BSE-200 1935.38 0.55 BSE-500 6050.54 0.44 BSE MID-CAP 5482.2 -0.58 BSE SMALL-CAP 5918.17 -0.71 BSE AUTO 8390.7 1.04 BSE-CG 9094.89 -0.77 BSE-CD 5476.39 -2.01 BSE-FMCG 3991.38 0.7 BSE-HC 5929.37 0.36 BSE IPO 1364.67 -0.45 BSE-IT 5816.13 0.49 BSE METALS 10188.98 2 BSE OIL & GAS 7890.14 1.19 BSE POWER 1891.76 0.92 BSE REALTY 1542.44 0.48 BSE-PSU 6683.72 0.44 BSE-TECK 3423.22 0.56 BSE BANKEX 9863.6 0.09 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1064.42 0.51 S&P CNX NIFTY 4800.6 0.76 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)