STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.09 percent at 16,017.37 and the 50-share Nifty 0.11 percent higher at 4,805.85 in choppy trade, with investors awaiting inflation data due around noon for direction. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield was up 4 basis points at 8.44 percent due to profit taking as the central bank belied expectations of a buyback this week, while traders watch for inflation due around noon (0630 GMT) for direction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 53.67/68 per dollar, and weaker from Tuesday's close of 53.22/23 per dollar, as slowing domestic economic growth, and Europe's debt crisis hit risk appetite and triggered outflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap down 4 basis points on the day at 6.96 percent and the one-year rate was 5 basis points lower at 7.67 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.55/60 percent, steady from Tuesday's close as demand was stable. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16017.37 0.09 DOLLEX-30 2449.88 -0.65 DOLLEX-100 1595.3 -0.65 DOLLEX-200 600.98 -0.63 BSE-100 8274.9 0.06 BSE-200 1936.98 0.08 BSE-500 6056 0.09 BSE MID-CAP 5493.8 0.21 BSE SMALL-CAP 5921.73 0.06 BSE AUTO 8380.23 -0.12 BSE-CG 9205.92 1.22 BSE-CD 5436.89 -0.72 BSE-FMCG 4011.26 0.5 BSE-HC 5957.17 0.47 BSE IPO 1368.57 0.29 BSE-IT 5820.94 0.08 BSE METALS 10185.74 -0.03 BSE OIL & GAS 7877.49 -0.16 BSE POWER 1883.34 -0.45 BSE REALTY 1546.35 0.25 BSE-PSU 6683.92 0 BSE-TECK 3430.99 0.23 BSE BANKEX 9865.65 0.02 BSE TAS 1065.62 0.11