STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.46 percent at 15,929.1 and the 50-share Nifty 0.56 percent lower at 4,773.75 in choppy trade as inflation data dampened hopes of any immediate monetary policy easing. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield was up 7 basis points at 8.47 percent as a sharper than anticipated rise in November inflation coupled with no announcement of a buyback dented sentiment. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.65/66 per dollar, weaker from Tuesday's close of 53.22/23 per dollar, as worse-than-expected inflation data and the U.S. Fed's decision to refrain from new economy-boosting measures heightened concerns that capital outflows from riskier economies could accelerate. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,712 rupees, down 159 rupees from its previous close. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.03 percent from 7.00 percent at end of Tuesday and the one-year rate at 7.76 percent from 7.72 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, little changed from 8.55/60 percent on Tuesday, as borrowed more ahead of advance tax outflows. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15929.1 -0.46 DOLLEX-30 2434.3 -1.28 DOLLEX-100 1583.06 -1.41 DOLLEX-200 596.24 -1.41 BSE-100 8212.94 -0.69 BSE-200 1922.05 -0.69 BSE-500 6010.14 -0.67 BSE MID-CAP 5443.02 -0.71 BSE SMALL-CAP 5894 -0.41 BSE AUTO 8333.04 -0.69 BSE-CG 9047.31 -0.52 BSE-CD 5378.19 -1.79 BSE-FMCG 4003.63 0.31 BSE-HC 5903.34 -0.44 BSE IPO 1355.18 -0.7 BSE-IT 5786.87 -0.5 BSE METALS 10020.9 -1.65 BSE OIL & GAS 7857.23 -0.42 BSE POWER 1866.06 -1.36 BSE REALTY 1507 -2.3 BSE-PSU 6606.31 -1.16 BSE-TECK 3413.19 -0.29 BSE BANKEX 9794.94 -0.7 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1059.4 -0.47 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)