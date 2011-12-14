STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 0.76 percent at 15,881.14 and the 50-share Nifty ended 0.78 percent lower at 4,773.75 after November's inflation print disappointed investors as it remained above 9 percent for a 12th straight month. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield was up 11 basis points at 8.51 percent hurt by a sharper than anticipated rise in November inflation coupled with no announcement of a buyback dented sentiment. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.67/68 per dollar, weaker from Tuesday's close of 53.22/23 per dollar, as worse-than-expected inflation data and the U.S. Fed's decision to refrain from new economy-boosting measures heightened concerns that capital outflows from riskier economies could accelerate. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,680 rupees, down 191 rupees from its previous close. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.04 percent from 7.00 percent at end of Tuesday and the one-year rate at 7.77 percent from 7.72 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, hardly changed from 8.55/60 percent on Tuesday, as supplies matched demand. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15881.14 -0.76 DOLLEX-30 2428.91 -1.5 DOLLEX-100 1580.04 -1.6 DOLLEX-200 595 -1.61 BSE-100 8198.8 -0.86 BSE-200 1918.43 -0.88 BSE-500 5998.32 -0.86 BSE MID-CAP 5430.05 -0.95 BSE SMALL-CAP 5869.98 -0.81 BSE AUTO 8270.28 -1.44 BSE-CG 8982.7 -1.23 BSE-CD 5397.59 -1.44 BSE-FMCG 4000.71 0.23 BSE-HC 5891.25 -0.64 BSE IPO 1349.74 -1.09 BSE-IT 5803.11 -0.22 BSE METALS 9969.35 -2.16 BSE OIL & GAS 7817.97 -0.91 BSE POWER 1852.15 -2.09 BSE REALTY 1505.13 -2.42 BSE-PSU 6575.04 -1.63 BSE-TECK 3421.38 -0.05 BSE BANKEX 9824.49 -0.4 BSE TAS 1056.95 -0.7 SHARIAH ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)