STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 0.76 percent at 15,881.14 and the 50-share Nifty ended 0.78 percent lower at 4,773.75 after November's inflation print disappointed investors as it remained above 9 percent for a 12th straight month. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield ended at 8.49 percent, from 8.40 percent on Tuesday, weighed by a sharper-than-anticipated rise in November inflation and no announcement of a buyback dented sentiment. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 53.71/72 per dollar, weaker from Tuesday's close of 53.22/23 per dollar, after briefly hitting an all-time low of 54.00, as worse-than-expected inflation data and the U.S. Fed's decision to refrain from new economy-boosting measures heightened concerns capital outflows from riskier economies could accelerate. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap ended at 7.05 percent from 7.00 percent on Tuesday and the one-year rate closed at 7.78 percent from 7.72 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate ended at 8.55/8.60 percent, steady from Tuesday's close, as supplies matched demand in the second week of the reporting fortnight and banks' borrowings from the central bank's repo window climbed to 865.45 billion rupees. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,663 rupees, down 208 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15881.14 -0.76 DOLLEX-30 2428.91 -1.5 DOLLEX-100 1580.04 -1.6 DOLLEX-200 595 -1.61 BSE-100 8198.8 -0.86 BSE-200 1918.43 -0.88 BSE-500 5998.32 -0.86 BSE MID-CAP 5430.05 -0.95 BSE SMALL-CAP 5869.98 -0.81 BSE AUTO 8270.28 -1.44 BSE-CG 8982.7 -1.23 BSE-CD 5397.59 -1.44 BSE-FMCG 4000.71 0.23 BSE-HC 5891.25 -0.64 BSE IPO 1349.74 -1.09 BSE-IT 5803.11 -0.22 BSE METALS 9969.35 -2.16 BSE OIL & GAS 7817.97 -0.91 BSE POWER 1852.15 -2.09 BSE REALTY 1505.13 -2.42 BSE-PSU 6575.04 -1.63 BSE-TECK 3421.38 -0.05 BSE BANKEX 9824.49 -0.4 BSE TAS 1056.95 -0.7 SHARIAH ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)