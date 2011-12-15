STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.94 percent at 15,731.62 and the 50-share Nifty 1.07 percent lower at 4,712.4 as worries heightened about the health of Asia's third largest economy and a weakening currency that will raise overseas borrowing costs for companies. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield at 8.45 percent, lower than Wednesday's close of 8.49 percent, helped by a drop in global crude oil prices, but a weakening rupee may prevent a sharper fall, traders said. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 54.19/21 to the dollar weaker than Wednesday's close of 53.71/72. The unit touched an all-time low of 54.30 in early trade on Thursday as concerns heightened slowing domestic growth will spur further capital outflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 6.98 percent from 7.05 percent on Wednesday and the one-year rate at 7.72 percent from 7.78 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/70 percent from 8.55/8.60 percent on Wednesday, as demand rose ahead of advance tax outflows. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15731.62 -0.94 DOLLEX-30 2383.44 -1.87 DOLLEX-100 1550.47 -1.87 DOLLEX-200 583.73 -1.89 BSE-100 8122.55 -0.93 BSE-200 1900.13 -0.95 BSE-500 5940.2 -0.97 BSE MID-CAP 5365.75 -1.18 BSE SMALL-CAP 5805.53 -1.1 BSE AUTO 8127.78 -1.72 BSE-CG 8818.68 -1.83 BSE-CD 5290.5 -1.98 BSE-FMCG 3992.35 -0.21 BSE-HC 5875.32 -0.27 BSE IPO 1334.45 -1.13 BSE-IT 5744.11 -1.02 BSE METALS 9788.61 -1.81 BSE OIL & GAS 7779 -0.5 BSE POWER 1828.82 -1.26 BSE REALTY 1488.3 -1.12 BSE-PSU 6520.68 -0.83 BSE-TECK 3372.93 -1.42 BSE BANKEX 9740.33 -0.86 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1045.09 -1.12 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)