STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.26 percent at 15,680.25 and the 50-share Nifty 1.35 percent lower at 4,698.95 as worries heightened about the health of Asia's third largest economy and a weakening currency that will raise overseas borrowing costs for companies. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield at 8.47 percent, lower than Wednesday's close of 8.49 percent, helped by a drop in global crude oil prices, but a weakening rupee may prevent a sharper fall. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 54.190/195 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 53.71/72, recovering from an all-time low of 54.30 in early trade on Thursday as concerns heightened slowing domestic growth will spur further capital outflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.04 percent from 7.05 percent on Wednesday and the one-year rate steady at 7.78 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.65/70 percent, from 8.55/8.60 percent on Wednesday, as demand rose ahead of advance tax outflows. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 27,787 rupees, down 393 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15680.25 -1.26 DOLLEX-30 2375.9 -2.18 DOLLEX-100 1546.29 -2.14 DOLLEX-200 582.12 -2.16 BSE-100 8099.19 -1.21 BSE-200 1894.55 -1.24 BSE-500 5920.18 -1.3 BSE MID-CAP 5335.67 -1.74 BSE SMALL-CAP 5751.23 -2.02 BSE AUTO 8119.42 -1.82 BSE-CG 8718.33 -2.94 BSE-CD 5245.58 -2.82 BSE-FMCG 3992.55 -0.2 BSE-HC 5880.45 -0.18 BSE IPO 1331.07 -1.38 BSE-IT 5696.51 -1.84 BSE METALS 9786.62 -1.83 BSE OIL & GAS 7735.17 -1.06 BSE POWER 1828.98 -1.25 BSE REALTY 1478.19 -1.79 BSE-PSU 6502.67 -1.1 BSE-TECK 3347.85 -2.15 BSE BANKEX 9711.12 -1.15 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1044.49 -1.18