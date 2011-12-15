STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.56 percent at 15792.14 and the 50-share Nifty 0.65 percent lower at 4732.15 as concerns mounted about a deepening slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy and a weakening currency that may hit the profitability of many firms. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield at 8.50 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 8.49 percent, as global oil prices recouped some losses after plunging to their lowest level in nearly three months in the previous session. Caution before the central bank's policy review on Friday also weighed on yeilds. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 54.14/15 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 53.71/72, after touching an all-time low of 54.30 in early trades on concerns that slowing domestic growth will spur further capital outflows heightened. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.04 percent from 7.05 percent on Wednesday and the one-year rate was at 7.77 percent from 7.78 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.65/70 percent, higher from Wednesday close of 8.55/8.60 percent, as demand rose ahead of advance tax outflows. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 27,869 rupees, down 321 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15792.14 -0.56 DOLLEX-30 2393.79 -1.45 DOLLEX-100 1556.43 -1.49 DOLLEX-200 585.85 -1.54 BSE-100 8150.06 -0.59 BSE-200 1906.16 -0.64 BSE-500 5954.83 -0.73 BSE MID-CAP 5356 -1.36 BSE SMALL-CAP 5765.94 -1.77 BSE AUTO 8140.44 -1.57 BSE-CG 8791.89 -2.12 BSE-CD 5203.99 -3.59 BSE-FMCG 4021.72 0.53 BSE-HC 5882.57 -0.15 BSE IPO 1342.03 -0.57 BSE-IT 5742.14 -1.05 BSE METALS 9896.11 -0.73 BSE OIL & GAS 7809.94 -0.1 BSE POWER 1853.41 0.07 BSE REALTY 1489.74 -1.02 BSE-PSU 6554.77 -0.31 BSE-TECK 3371.54 -1.46 BSE BANKEX 9740.03 -0.86 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1049.87 -0.67 S&P CNX NIFTY 4732.15 -0.65 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)