STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.45 percent at 15,810 and the 50-share Nifty 0.48 percent lower at 4,740.55 as concerns mounted about a deepening slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy and a weakening currency that may hit the profitability of many firms. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield at steady at 8.49 percent, as the mood was cautious ahead of the central bank's mid-quarter policy review on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.825/850 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 53.71/72, but lower than the record low of 54.30 touched in early trades on suspected dollar sales by the Reserve Bank of India. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.06 percent from 7.05 percent on Wednesday and the one-year rate was at 7.79 percent from 7.78 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.70/75 percent, higher from the Wednesday close of 8.55/8.60 percent, as demand rose ahead of advance tax outflows and as banks covered positions towards the end of the 2-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 27,854 rupees, down 336 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15810 -0.45 DOLLEX-30 2406.71 -0.91 DOLLEX-100 1565.71 -0.91 DOLLEX-200 589.34 -0.95 BSE-100 8159.28 -0.48 BSE-200 1908.31 -0.53 BSE-500 5962.1 -0.6 BSE MID-CAP 5364.63 -1.2 BSE SMALL-CAP 5772.37 -1.66 BSE AUTO 8146.02 -1.5 BSE-CG 8790.83 -2.14 BSE-CD 5253.04 -2.68 BSE-FMCG 4025.87 0.63 BSE-HC 5881.2 -0.17 BSE IPO 1350.14 0.03 BSE-IT 5758.15 -0.77 BSE METALS 9887.32 -0.82 BSE OIL & GAS 7827.85 0.13 BSE POWER 1859.05 0.37 BSE REALTY 1492.86 -0.82 BSE-PSU 6563.09 -0.18 BSE-TECK 3380.91 -1.18 BSE BANKEX 9723.01 -1.03 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1052.27 -0.44 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul)