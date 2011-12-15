STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 0.28 percent at 15,836.47 and the 50-share Nifty ended 0.35 percent lower at 4,746.35 led by losses in Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel, on concerns about a deepening slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield steady at 8.49 percent, as traders were cautious ahead of the central bank's mid-quarter policy review on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.76/77 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 53.71/72, but lower than the record low of 54.30 touched in early trades after the central bank was seen selling dollars at around 54.10. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.05 percent from 7.05 percent on Wednesday and the one-year rate was at 7.79 percent from 7.78 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.65/70 percent, higher from the Wednesday close of 8.55/8.60 percent, as demand rose ahead of advance tax outflows. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 27,901 rupees, down 282 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15836.47 -0.28 DOLLEX-30 2413.54 -0.63 DOLLEX-100 1570.56 -0.6 DOLLEX-200 591.02 -0.67 BSE-100 8178.5 -0.25 BSE-200 1912.34 -0.32 BSE-500 5974.13 -0.4 BSE MID-CAP 5369.61 -1.11 BSE SMALL-CAP 5781.04 -1.52 BSE AUTO 8168.23 -1.23 BSE-CG 8811.57 -1.91 BSE-CD 5310.32 -1.62 BSE-FMCG 4025.14 0.61 BSE-HC 5894.13 0.05 BSE IPO 1353.01 0.24 BSE-IT 5770.17 -0.57 BSE METALS 9940.59 -0.29 BSE OIL & GAS 7853.89 0.46 BSE POWER 1862.59 0.56 BSE REALTY 1497.38 -0.51 BSE-PSU 6578.62 0.05 BSE-TECK 3389.45 -0.93 BSE BANKEX 9728.21 -0.98 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1054.93 -0.19 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)