STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.98 percent at 15,991.87 and the 50-share Nifty 1.07 percent higher at 4,797 on hopes the central bank will hold rates steady at its policy review around noon (0630 GMT) as the economy cools. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.46 percent as traders build position ahead of the central bank's mid-quarter policy review on Friday, where it is widely expected to hold rates steady and announce liquidity boosting measures. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.68/69 per dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 53.64/65, and was on track to post its biggest single-day rise in more than two years after the central bank took steps to stem the currency's plunge to a series of record lows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 7.07 percent from Thursday's close of 7.08 percent and the one-year rate was at 7.76 percent from 7.80 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.00/10 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 8.70/75 percent, as liquidity in the system tightened after corporates paid their advance tax, while banks also covered positions towards at the end of the reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 27,328 rupees, down 197 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15991.87 0.98 DOLLEX-30 2493.72 3.32 DOLLEX-100 1623.55 3.37 DOLLEX-200 611.04 3.39 BSE-100 8262.97 1.03 BSE-200 1932.35 1.05 BSE-500 6035.4 1.03 BSE MID-CAP 5423.13 1 BSE SMALL-CAP 5846.14 1.13 BSE AUTO 8319.12 1.85 BSE-CG 8887.92 0.87 BSE-CD 5401.52 1.72 BSE-FMCG 4086.21 1.52 BSE-HC 5950.17 0.95 BSE IPO 1367.33 1.06 BSE-IT 5723.73 -0.8 BSE METALS 10047.88 1.08 BSE OIL & GAS 7927.75 0.94 BSE POWER 1894.62 1.72 BSE REALTY 1520.4 1.54 BSE-PSU 6659.03 1.22 BSE-TECK 3391.17 0.05 BSE BANKEX 9865.06 1.41 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1068.34 1.27 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)