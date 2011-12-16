STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.12 percent at 16,014.32 and the 50-share Nifty 1.15 percent higher at 4,800.8 after a sharp rebound in the rupee bolstered investor confidence and the central bank announced a pause in interest rate hikes. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield down 10 basis points at 8.39 percent as the central bank kept rates steady and highlighted downside risks to domestic economic growth. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.81/82 per dollar, sharply stronger than Thursday's close of 53.64/65, and was on track to post its biggest single-day rise in more than two-and-half years after the central bank on Thursday took steps to stem the currency's plunge to a series of record lows. Positive mood in the local share market aids the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 7.05 percent from Thursday's close of 7.08 percent and the one-year rate was at 7.78 percent from 7.80 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.95/9.00 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 8.70/75 percent, as liquidity in the system tightened after corporates paid their advance tax and also banks covered positions twards the end of the two-week reporting period. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 27,500 rupees, down 33 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16014.32 1.12 DOLLEX-30 2488.74 3.12 DOLLEX-100 1618.04 3.02 DOLLEX-200 608.74 3 BSE-100 8263.07 1.03 BSE-200 1931.64 1.01 BSE-500 6030.67 0.95 BSE MID-CAP 5403.71 0.64 BSE SMALL-CAP 5814.21 0.57 BSE AUTO 8343.47 2.15 BSE-CG 8780.55 -0.35 BSE-CD 5449.38 2.62 BSE-FMCG 4076.37 1.27 BSE-HC 5951.75 0.98 BSE IPO 1360.51 0.55 BSE-IT 5816.44 0.8 BSE METALS 9999.82 0.6 BSE OIL & GAS 7953.12 1.26 BSE POWER 1885.57 1.23 BSE REALTY 1512.82 1.03 BSE-PSU 6638.44 0.91 BSE-TECK 3429.4 1.18 BSE BANKEX 9808.4 0.82 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1068.69 1.3 S&P CNX NIFTY 4800.8 1.15 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)