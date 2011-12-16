STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent at 15,815.41 and the 50-share Nifty 0.09 percent lower at 4,742.1 after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged and disappointed markets by not announcing any immediate liquidity easing measures. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield down 11 basis points at 8.38 percent as the central bank kept rates steady and highlighted downside risks to domestic economic growth. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.90/91 per dollar, sharply stronger than Thursday's close of 53.64/65, and was on track to post its biggest single-day rise in more than two-and-half years after the central bank on Thursday took steps to stem the currency's plunge to a series of record lows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 7.04 percent from Thursday's close of 7.08 percent and the one-year rate was at 7.77 percent from 7.80 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.90/8.95 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 8.70/75 percent, as liquidity in the system tightened after corporates paid their advance tax and also banks covered positions towards the end of the two-week reporting period. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 27,517 rupees, down 14 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15815.41 -0.13 DOLLEX-30 2455.8 1.75 DOLLEX-100 1598.17 1.76 DOLLEX-200 601.36 1.75 BSE-100 8169.31 -0.11 BSE-200 1910.02 -0.12 BSE-500 5965.31 -0.15 BSE MID-CAP 5356.36 -0.25 BSE SMALL-CAP 5782.48 0.02 BSE AUTO 8251.79 1.02 BSE-CG 8644.55 -1.9 BSE-CD 5389.18 1.49 BSE-FMCG 4034.71 0.24 BSE-HC 5933.5 0.67 BSE IPO 1347.89 -0.38 BSE-IT 5782.38 0.21 BSE METALS 9875.9 -0.65 BSE OIL & GAS 7865.38 0.15 BSE POWER 1864.91 0.12 BSE REALTY 1480.56 -1.12 BSE-PSU 6567.88 -0.16 BSE-TECK 3407.31 0.53 BSE BANKEX 9616.6 -1.15 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1060.59 0.54 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)