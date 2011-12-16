STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended 2.18 percent
down at 15,491.35 and the 50-share Nifty closed 2
percent lower at 4,651.6, underlining investor gloom about the
economic outlook even after the central bank said it would
likely start easing monetary policy.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond
yield ended down 11 basis points at 8.38 percent as the central
bank kept rates steady and highlighted downside risks to
domestic economic growth.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended at 52.70/72 per dollar, sharply stronger
than Thursday's close of 53.64/65, and posted its biggest
single-day rise in more than two-and-half years after the
central bank on Thursday took steps to stem the currency's
plunge to a series of record lows.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap ended at 6.92
percent from Thursday's close of 7.08 percent and the one-year
rate was at 7.72 percent from 7.80 percent
previously.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate ended at 8.80/8.90 percent, higher than
Thursday's close of 8.70/75 percent, as liquidity in the system
tightened after corporates paid their advance taxes and banks
covered positions on the reserves reporting day.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India at 27,492 rupees, down 51 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
---------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 15491.35 -2.18
DOLLEX-30 2405.14 -0.35
DOLLEX-100 1567.22 -0.21
DOLLEX-200 590.05 -0.16
BSE-100 8011.09 -2.05
BSE-200 1874.1 -2
BSE-500 5855.86 -1.98
BSE MID-CAP 5277.27 -1.72
BSE SMALL-CAP 5688.39 -1.6
BSE AUTO 8106.88 -0.75
BSE-CG 8427.17 -4.36
BSE-CD 5226.36 -1.58
BSE-FMCG 3961.27 -1.59
BSE-HC 5873.19 -0.36
BSE IPO 1322.95 -2.22
BSE-IT 5712.42 -1
BSE METALS 9682.99 -2.59
BSE OIL & GAS 7676.21 -2.26
BSE POWER 1811.14 -2.76
BSE REALTY 1447.43 -3.34
BSE-PSU 6429.3 -2.27
BSE-TECK 3355.57 -1
BSE BANKEX 9420.85 -3.16
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1042.6 -1.17
S&P CNX NIFTY 4651.6 -2
----------------------------
