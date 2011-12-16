STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended 2.18 percent down at 15,491.35 and the 50-share Nifty closed 2 percent lower at 4,651.6, underlining investor gloom about the economic outlook even after the central bank said it would likely start easing monetary policy. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield ended down 11 basis points at 8.38 percent as the central bank kept rates steady and highlighted downside risks to domestic economic growth. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 52.70/72 per dollar, sharply stronger than Thursday's close of 53.64/65, and posted its biggest single-day rise in more than two-and-half years after the central bank on Thursday took steps to stem the currency's plunge to a series of record lows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap ended at 6.92 percent from Thursday's close of 7.08 percent and the one-year rate was at 7.72 percent from 7.80 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate ended at 8.80/8.90 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 8.70/75 percent, as liquidity in the system tightened after corporates paid their advance taxes and banks covered positions on the reserves reporting day. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 27,492 rupees, down 51 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15491.35 -2.18 DOLLEX-30 2405.14 -0.35 DOLLEX-100 1567.22 -0.21 DOLLEX-200 590.05 -0.16 BSE-100 8011.09 -2.05 BSE-200 1874.1 -2 BSE-500 5855.86 -1.98 BSE MID-CAP 5277.27 -1.72 BSE SMALL-CAP 5688.39 -1.6 BSE AUTO 8106.88 -0.75 BSE-CG 8427.17 -4.36 BSE-CD 5226.36 -1.58 BSE-FMCG 3961.27 -1.59 BSE-HC 5873.19 -0.36 BSE IPO 1322.95 -2.22 BSE-IT 5712.42 -1 BSE METALS 9682.99 -2.59 BSE OIL & GAS 7676.21 -2.26 BSE POWER 1811.14 -2.76 BSE REALTY 1447.43 -3.34 BSE-PSU 6429.3 -2.27 BSE-TECK 3355.57 -1 BSE BANKEX 9420.85 -3.16 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1042.6 -1.17 S&P CNX NIFTY 4651.6 -2 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)