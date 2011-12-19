STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.11 percent at 15,319.99 and the 50-share Nifty 1.22 percent lower at 4,594.7, as investors continue to fret about cooling economic growth and a lack of progress on resolving the European debt crisis saps market confidence across Asia. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.35 percent, extending Friday's 11 bps fall after the central bank kept rates steady and highlighted downside risks to domestic economic growth. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 53.09/10 to the dollar from Friday's close of 52.70/72, following a broad selloff in Asian currencies against the dollar on news that North Korean leader Kim Jong-il had died. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap down 10 basis points at 6.82 percent and the one-year rate shed 6 bps to 7.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.40/9.50 percent, sharply up from Friday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent, as banks borrowed on account of advance tax outflows by corporates. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15319.99 -1.11 DOLLEX-30 2384.97 -0.84 DOLLEX-100 1553.03 -0.91 DOLLEX-200 584.76 -0.9 BSE-100 7917.72 -1.17 BSE-200 1852.44 -1.16 BSE-500 5788.57 -1.15 BSE MID-CAP 5230.71 -0.88 BSE SMALL-CAP 5652.34 -0.63 BSE AUTO 8100.42 -0.08 BSE-CG 8269.36 -1.87 BSE-CD 5253.44 0.52 BSE-FMCG 3951.4 -0.25 BSE-HC 5829.54 -0.74 BSE IPO 1316.01 -0.52 BSE-IT 5700.96 -0.2 BSE METALS 9574.98 -1.12 BSE OIL & GAS 7639.07 -0.48 BSE POWER 1788.1 -1.27 BSE REALTY 1424.09 -1.61 BSE-PSU 6354.27 -1.17 BSE-TECK 3331.78 -0.71 BSE BANKEX 9155.9 -2.81 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1036.69 -0.57 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)