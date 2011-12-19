STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.54 percent at 15,252.08 and the 50-share Nifty 1.61 percent lower at 4,576.7, as investors continue to fret about cooling economic growth and a lack of progress on resolving the European debt crisis saps market confidence across Asia. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.34 percent, extending Friday's 11 bps fall after the central bank kept rates steady and highlighted downside risks to domestic economic growth. Increased global risk aversion triggered by news of death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il aided yields. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 53.10/11 to the dollar from Friday's close of 52.70/72, following a broad selloff in Asian currencies against the dollar on news that North Korean leader Kim Jong-il had died. Fall in domestic equities due to cooling economic growth also hurt the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap eased 9 basis points to 6.83 percent and the one-year rate shed 4 bps to 7.68 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.55/9.60 percent, sharply up from Friday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent, as banks borrowed on account of advance tax outflows by corporates. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 27,575 rupees, down 61 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15252.08 -1.54 DOLLEX-30 2357.4 -1.98 DOLLEX-100 1534.32 -2.1 DOLLEX-200 577.4 -2.14 BSE-100 7878.5 -1.66 BSE-200 1842.25 -1.7 BSE-500 5753.85 -1.74 BSE MID-CAP 5164.52 -2.14 BSE SMALL-CAP 5555.64 -2.33 BSE AUTO 8069.35 -0.46 BSE-CG 8175.88 -2.98 BSE-CD 5201.49 -0.48 BSE-FMCG 3960.31 -0.02 BSE-HC 5800.69 -1.23 BSE IPO 1301.71 -1.61 BSE-IT 5602.08 -1.93 BSE METALS 9526.97 -1.61 BSE OIL & GAS 7646.65 -0.39 BSE POWER 1771.89 -2.17 BSE REALTY 1394.68 -3.64 BSE-PSU 6297.9 -2.04 BSE-TECK 3290.86 -1.93 BSE BANKEX 9101.23 -3.39 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1031.9 -1.03 S&P CNX NIFTY 4576.7 -1.61 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)