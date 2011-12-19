STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index provisionally closed down 0.92 percent at 15,348.65 and the 50-share Nifty provisionally ended 1 percent lower at 4,605.10, as investors continued last week's selloff. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.33 percent, extending Friday's 11 bps fall after the central bank kept rates steady and highlighted downside risks to domestic economic growth. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 52.95/96 to the dollar from Friday's close of 52.70/72, following a broad selloff in Asian currencies against the dollar on news that North Korean leader Kim Jong-il had died. The fall in domestic equities due to cooling economic growth also hurt the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap eased 10 basis points to 6.82 percent and the one-year rate shed 7 bps to 7.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.40/9.50 percent, sharply up from Friday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent, as banks borrowed on account of advance tax outflows by corporates. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 27,611 rupees, down 25 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15348.65 -0.92 DOLLEX-30 2380.26 -1.03 DOLLEX-100 1548.05 -1.22 DOLLEX-200 582.37 -1.3 BSE-100 7923.61 -1.09 BSE-200 1852.18 -1.17 BSE-500 5783.07 -1.24 BSE MID-CAP 5172.12 -1.99 BSE SMALL-CAP 5546.88 -2.49 BSE AUTO 8112.02 0.06 BSE-CG 8134.69 -3.47 BSE-CD 5189.37 -0.71 BSE-FMCG 3988.3 0.68 BSE-HC 5819.93 -0.91 BSE IPO 1306.47 -1.25 BSE-IT 5652.97 -1.04 BSE METALS 9607.65 -0.78 BSE OIL & GAS 7753.12 1 BSE POWER 1783.43 -1.53 BSE REALTY 1402.21 -3.12 BSE-PSU 6323.89 -1.64 BSE-TECK 3323.82 -0.95 BSE BANKEX 9100.46 -3.4 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1038.49 -0.39 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)