STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 0.72 percent at 15,379.34 and the 50-share Nifty ended 0.83 percent lower at 4,613.1, to their lowest close since August 2009, as investors continued last week's selloff on mounting concerns over slowing growth in Asia's third-largest economy amid lingering global economic uncertainty. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 8.33 percent, extending Friday's fall after the central bank kept rates steady and highlighted downside risks to domestic economic growth. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 52.88/90 to the dollar from Friday's close of 52.70/72, after touching a low of 53.25 during the day. Dollar sales from some domestic companies supported the rupee, but weakness in domestic equities due to cooling economic growth weighed. Rise in dollar demand on news North Korean leader Kim Jong-il had died also put a drag on the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap ended 10 basis points lower on the day at 6.82 percent and the one-year rate closed 8 bps lower at 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate ended at 9.40/9.50 percent, sharply up from Friday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent, as banks borrowed on account of advance tax outflows by corporates. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 27,575 rupees, down 61 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15379.34 -0.72 DOLLEX-30 2384.59 -0.85 DOLLEX-100 1549.76 -1.11 DOLLEX-200 582.91 -1.21 BSE-100 7932.33 -0.98 BSE-200 1853.9 -1.08 BSE-500 5787.7 -1.16 BSE MID-CAP 5172.1 -1.99 BSE SMALL-CAP 5546.16 -2.5 BSE AUTO 8124.6 0.22 BSE-CG 8133.69 -3.48 BSE-CD 5189.76 -0.7 BSE-FMCG 3985.54 0.61 BSE-HC 5822.22 -0.87 BSE IPO 1306.81 -1.22 BSE-IT 5657.79 -0.96 BSE METALS 9609.07 -0.76 BSE OIL & GAS 7750.2 0.96 BSE POWER 1782.13 -1.6 BSE REALTY 1405.53 -2.89 BSE-PSU 6327.24 -1.59 BSE-TECK 3325.57 -0.89 BSE BANKEX 9130.56 -3.08 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1038.17 -0.42 S&P CNX NIFTY 4613.1 -0.83