STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.25 percent at 15,340.69 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.3 percent lower at 4,599.45 points, as investors were cautious due to gloomy domestic growth outlook. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.31 percent from 8.33 percent at Monday's close, in rangebound trade as traders awaited announcement of a buyback from the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 52.95/98 to the dollar from Monday's close of 52.88/90, on fragile global sentiment after the death of North Korea leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional instability, prompting investors to pull money out of riskier assets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap unchanged at Monday's close of 6.82 percent and the one-year rate steady at 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.60/9.65 percent, higher than Monday's close of 9.40/9.50 percent as banks borrowed on account of advance tax outflows by corporates. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15340.69 -0.25 DOLLEX-30 2379.35 -0.22 DOLLEX-100 1545.38 -0.28 DOLLEX-200 581.2 -0.29 BSE-100 7911.5 -0.26 BSE-200 1848.85 -0.27 BSE-500 5773.39 -0.25 BSE MID-CAP 5163.16 -0.17 BSE SMALL-CAP 5547.33 0.02 BSE AUTO 8071.73 -0.65 BSE-CG 8048.94 -1.04 BSE-CD 5187.07 -0.05 BSE-FMCG 4020.45 0.88 BSE-HC 5836.97 0.25 BSE IPO 1305.79 -0.08 BSE-IT 5635.9 -0.39 BSE METALS 9552.78 -0.59 BSE OIL & GAS 7751.86 0.02 BSE POWER 1786.14 0.23 BSE REALTY 1396.9 -0.61 BSE-PSU 6328.41 0.02 BSE-TECK 3315.65 -0.3 BSE BANKEX 9056.79 -0.81 BSE TAS 1040.29 0.2 SHARIAH