STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.47 percent at 15,307.58 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.3 percent lower at 4,589.4 points, as investors were cautious due to gloomy domestic growth outlook. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.31 percent from 8.33 percent at Monday's close, in rangebound trade as traders awaited announcement of a buyback from the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 53.05/06 to the dollar from Monday's close of 52.88/90, on fragile global sentiment after the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional instability, prompting investors to pull money out of riskier assets. Trading interest and market liquidity in dollar-rupee market adversely adversely impacted by the central bank's curb on banks' trading limits last week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 6.84 percent, up from Monday's close of 6.82 percent and the one-year rate at 7.67 percent from 7.64 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.60/9.65 percent, higher than Monday's close of 9.40/9.50 percent as banks borrowed on account of advance tax outflows by corporates. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 27,695 rupees, up 3 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15307.58 -0.47 DOLLEX-30 2369.22 -0.64 DOLLEX-100 1537.21 -0.81 DOLLEX-200 577.98 -0.85 BSE-100 7882.98 -0.62 BSE-200 1841.69 -0.66 BSE-500 5749.04 -0.67 BSE MID-CAP 5125.69 -0.9 BSE SMALL-CAP 5497.48 -0.88 BSE AUTO 7994.43 -1.6 BSE-CG 7947.55 -2.29 BSE-CD 5106.23 -1.61 BSE-FMCG 4011.85 0.66 BSE-HC 5838.86 0.29 BSE IPO 1293.76 -1 BSE-IT 5662.17 0.08 BSE METALS 9424.92 -1.92 BSE OIL & GAS 7716.65 -0.43 BSE POWER 1767.1 -0.84 BSE REALTY 1382.89 -1.61 BSE-PSU 6263.72 -1 BSE-TECK 3321.04 -0.14 BSE BANKEX 9036.75 -1.03 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1033.44 -0.46 S&P CNX NIFTY 4589.4 -0.51 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)