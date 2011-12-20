STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.9 percent at 15,238.42 and the 50-share Nifty shed 1 percent to 4,566.2, extending losses to a fifth consecutive session on slowing domestic growth and concerns about euro zone sovereign debt crisis. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 4 basis points at 8.29 percent in anticipation of a buyback announcement by the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 53.03/04 to the dollar from Monday's close of 52.88/90 on fragile global sentiment after the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional instability, prompting investors to pull money out of riskier assets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.84 percent, up from Monday's close of 6.82 percent and the one-year rate was at 7.68 percent from 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate was steady at 9.40/9.50 percent after rising to 9.65 percent as advance tax outflows further tightened cash with banks. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,694 rupees, up 2 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15238.42 -0.92 DOLLEX-30 2359.28 -1.06 DOLLEX-100 1529.52 -1.31 DOLLEX-200 575.12 -1.34 BSE-100 7840.55 -1.16 BSE-200 1831.89 -1.19 BSE-500 5718.73 -1.19 BSE MID-CAP 5096.6 -1.46 BSE SMALL-CAP 5475.74 -1.27 BSE AUTO 7909.92 -2.64 BSE-CG 7925.1 -2.56 BSE-CD 5087.26 -1.98 BSE-FMCG 3998.99 0.34 BSE-HC 5799.44 -0.39 BSE IPO 1289.25 -1.34 BSE-IT 5631.47 -0.47 BSE METALS 9340.94 -2.79 BSE OIL & GAS 7700.69 -0.64 BSE POWER 1745.75 -2.04 BSE REALTY 1372.17 -2.37 BSE-PSU 6246.93 -1.27 BSE-TECK 3298.08 -0.83 BSE BANKEX 9015.66 -1.26 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1028 -0.98 S&P CNX NIFTY 4566.2 -1.02 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)