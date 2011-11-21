STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.93 percent
at 16,219.95 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.91 percent
lower at 4,860.95 points, as worries about slowing growth and
sluggish policy initiatives mounted amid lingering uncertainty
over the euro zone debt crisis.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield
steady at 8.83 percent in the absence of any fresh triggers,
with traders awaiting details of this week's 130-billion-rupee
debt sale and the central bank's buyback papers for direction.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 51.52/53 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close
of 51.3350/3450, as losses in domestic shares raised concerns of
foreign fund outflows but the euro's moves versus majors were
watched for direction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap at 7.26 percent
from 7.27 percent at Friday's close and the one-year rate
at 8.05 percent from 8.06 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 8.70/8.75 percent, from 8.90/95 percent
at Friday's close and well above the central bank's repo rate of
8.50 percent as demand was firm at the start of a fresh
fortnight. Rates had ended at 8.70/75 percent in an illiquid
market on Saturday.
BSE INDICES
------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 16219.95 -0.93
DOLLEX-30 2609.43 -0.45
DOLLEX-100 1702.02 -0.36
DOLLEX-200 641.61 -0.32
BSE-100 8436.09 -0.36
BSE-200 1976.01 -0.32
BSE-500 6195.87 -0.29
BSE MID-CAP 5715.19 -0.02
BSE SMALL-CAP 6177.42 -0.08
BSE AUTO 8522.33 -0.19
BSE-CG 9579.68 0.3
BSE-CD 6076.09 0
BSE-FMCG 4059.56 -0.38
BSE-HC 5921.3 0.05
BSE IPO 1417.46 -0.03
BSE-IT 5589.93 -0.43
BSE METALS 10381.22 -0.5
BSE OIL & GAS 8270.18 -0.35
BSE POWER 1960.34 -0.31
BSE REALTY 1603 -0.25
BSE-PSU 6838.08 0.06
BSE-TECK 3389.14 -0.87
BSE BANKEX 10137.94 -0.23
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1082.15 -0.37
-----------------------
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)