STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.93 percent at 16,219.95 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.91 percent lower at 4,860.95 points, as worries about slowing growth and sluggish policy initiatives mounted amid lingering uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield steady at 8.83 percent in the absence of any fresh triggers, with traders awaiting details of this week's 130-billion-rupee debt sale and the central bank's buyback papers for direction.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 51.52/53 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 51.3350/3450, as losses in domestic shares raised concerns of foreign fund outflows but the euro's moves versus majors were watched for direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.26 percent from 7.27 percent at Friday's close and the one-year rate at 8.05 percent from 8.06 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.70/8.75 percent, from 8.90/95 percent at Friday's close and well above the central bank's repo rate of 8.50 percent as demand was firm at the start of a fresh fortnight. Rates had ended at 8.70/75 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16219.95 -0.93

DOLLEX-30 2609.43 -0.45

DOLLEX-100 1702.02 -0.36

DOLLEX-200 641.61 -0.32

BSE-100 8436.09 -0.36

BSE-200 1976.01 -0.32

BSE-500 6195.87 -0.29

BSE MID-CAP 5715.19 -0.02

BSE SMALL-CAP 6177.42 -0.08

BSE AUTO 8522.33 -0.19

BSE-CG 9579.68 0.3

BSE-CD 6076.09 0

BSE-FMCG 4059.56 -0.38

BSE-HC 5921.3 0.05

BSE IPO 1417.46 -0.03

BSE-IT 5589.93 -0.43

BSE METALS 10381.22 -0.5

BSE OIL & GAS 8270.18 -0.35

BSE POWER 1960.34 -0.31

BSE REALTY 1603 -0.25

BSE-PSU 6838.08 0.06

BSE-TECK 3389.14 -0.87

BSE BANKEX 10137.94 -0.23

BSE TAS SHARIAH 1082.15 -0.37

-----------------------

