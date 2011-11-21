STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.38 percent
at 16,145.78 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.34 percent
lower at 4,840.1 points, as worries about slowing growth and
sluggish policy initiatives mounted amid lingering uncertainty
over the euro zone debt crisis.
Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more
information on sectoral indices.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield
up 2 basis points at 8.85 percent after the deputy chairman of
the Planning Commission told CNBC TV18 news channel India's
fiscal deficit in the current fiscal year will exceed the
targeted 4.6 percent of gross domestic product.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 51.6250/6350 per dollar, weaker than Friday's
close of 51.3350/3450, as losses in domestic shares raised
concerns of foreign fund outflows and oil importers stepped up
demand for dollars, but off the day's low of 51.7950 as the
central bank likely sold dollars.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap at 7.29 percent
from 7.27 percent at Friday's close and the one-year rate
at 8.09 percent from 8.06 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 8.70/8.75 percent, from 8.90/95 percent
at Friday's close and well above the central bank's repo rate of
8.50 percent as demand was firm at the start of a fresh
fortnight. Rates had ended at 8.70/75 percent in an illiquid
market on Saturday.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The December contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India at 28,692 rupees, down 12 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 16145.78 -1.38
DOLLEX-30 2568.12 -2.03
DOLLEX-100 1674.87 -1.95
DOLLEX-200 631.47 -1.9
BSE-100 8358.17 -1.28
BSE-200 1958.06 -1.23
BSE-500 6140.53 -1.18
BSE MID-CAP 5668.23 -0.84
BSE SMALL-CAP 6156.86 -0.41
BSE AUTO 8422.1 -1.36
BSE-CG 9450.55 -1.05
BSE-CD 6005.09 -1.17
BSE-FMCG 4052.48 -0.55
BSE-HC 5901.73 -0.28
BSE IPO 1407.89 -0.71
BSE-IT 5550.22 -1.14
BSE METALS 10284.09 -1.43
BSE OIL & GAS 8125.34 -2.09
BSE POWER 1934.45 -1.63
BSE REALTY 1600.45 -0.41
BSE-PSU 6749.92 -1.23
BSE-TECK 3378.07 -1.19
BSE BANKEX 10017.37 -1.42
BSE TAS 1073.01 -1.22
SHARIAH
-----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Shamik Paul)