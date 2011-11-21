STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.38 percent at 16,145.78 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.34 percent lower at 4,840.1 points, as worries about slowing growth and sluggish policy initiatives mounted amid lingering uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.85 percent after the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission told CNBC TV18 news channel India's fiscal deficit in the current fiscal year will exceed the targeted 4.6 percent of gross domestic product.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 51.6250/6350 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 51.3350/3450, as losses in domestic shares raised concerns of foreign fund outflows and oil importers stepped up demand for dollars, but off the day's low of 51.7950 as the central bank likely sold dollars.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.29 percent from 7.27 percent at Friday's close and the one-year rate at 8.09 percent from 8.06 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.70/8.75 percent, from 8.90/95 percent at Friday's close and well above the central bank's repo rate of 8.50 percent as demand was firm at the start of a fresh fortnight. Rates had ended at 8.70/75 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,692 rupees, down 12 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16145.78 -1.38

DOLLEX-30 2568.12 -2.03

DOLLEX-100 1674.87 -1.95

DOLLEX-200 631.47 -1.9

BSE-100 8358.17 -1.28

BSE-200 1958.06 -1.23

BSE-500 6140.53 -1.18

BSE MID-CAP 5668.23 -0.84

BSE SMALL-CAP 6156.86 -0.41

BSE AUTO 8422.1 -1.36

BSE-CG 9450.55 -1.05

BSE-CD 6005.09 -1.17

BSE-FMCG 4052.48 -0.55

BSE-HC 5901.73 -0.28

BSE IPO 1407.89 -0.71

BSE-IT 5550.22 -1.14

BSE METALS 10284.09 -1.43

BSE OIL & GAS 8125.34 -2.09

BSE POWER 1934.45 -1.63

BSE REALTY 1600.45 -0.41

BSE-PSU 6749.92 -1.23

BSE-TECK 3378.07 -1.19

BSE BANKEX 10017.37 -1.42

BSE TAS 1073.01 -1.22 SHARIAH

-----------------------

