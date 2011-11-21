STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.18 percent at 16,178.93 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.16 percent lower at 4848.7 points, on broad selling by investors worried about a depreciating rupee, slowing growth and a sluggish policy environment, with a shaky global economic backdrop also dragging.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.85 percent after the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission told CNBC TV18 news channel India's fiscal deficit in the current fiscal year will exceed the targeted 4.6 percent of gross domestic product.

RUPEE

The rupee at 51.68/69 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 51.3350/3450, as concerns over likely foreign fund outflows mount given the fall in local shares and oil importers' stepped up demand for dollars, but off the day's low of 51.7950 as the central bank likely sold dollars.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.30 percent from 7.27 percent at Friday's close and the one-year rate at 8.11 percent from 8.06 percent.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.70/8.75 percent, from 8.90/95 percent at Friday's close and well above the central bank's repo rate of 8.50 percent as demand strong at the start of a fresh fortnight. Banks borrowed 1.27 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo counter.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,728 rupees, up 24 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16178.93 -1.18 DOLLEX-30 2570.51 -1.94 DOLLEX-100 1676.47 -1.85 DOLLEX-200 632.01 -1.81 BSE-100 8375.87 -1.07 BSE-200 1962.01 -1.03 BSE-500 6152.09 -1 BSE MID-CAP 5671.55 -0.79 BSE SMALL-CAP 6156.84 -0.41 BSE AUTO 8435.84 -1.2 BSE-CG 9443.87 -1.12 BSE-CD 5996.02 -1.32 BSE-FMCG 4075.67 0.02 BSE-HC 5908.49 -0.17 BSE IPO 1411.6 -0.44 BSE-IT 5543.59 -1.26 BSE METALS 10297.26 -1.31 BSE OIL & GAS 8168.99 -1.57 BSE POWER 1939.75 -1.36 BSE REALTY 1604.6 -0.15 BSE-PSU 6766.25 -0.99 BSE-TECK 3380.75 -1.11 BSE BANKEX 10021.68 -1.37 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1074.64 -1.07 S&P CNX NIFTY 4848.7 -1.16

