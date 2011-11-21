STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.18 percent
at 16,178.93 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.16 percent
lower at 4848.7 points, on broad selling by investors worried
about a depreciating rupee, slowing growth and a sluggish policy
environment, with a shaky global economic backdrop also
dragging.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield
up 2 basis points at 8.85 percent after the deputy chairman of
the Planning Commission told CNBC TV18 news channel India's
fiscal deficit in the current fiscal year will exceed the
targeted 4.6 percent of gross domestic product.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 51.68/69 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close
of 51.3350/3450, as concerns over likely foreign fund outflows
mount given the fall in local shares and oil importers' stepped
up demand for dollars, but off the day's low of 51.7950 as the
central bank likely sold dollars.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap at 7.30 percent
from 7.27 percent at Friday's close and the one-year rate
at 8.11 percent from 8.06 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 8.70/8.75 percent, from 8.90/95 percent
at Friday's close and well above the central bank's repo rate of
8.50 percent as demand strong at the start of a fresh fortnight.
Banks borrowed 1.27 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo
counter.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The December contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India at 28,728 rupees, up 24 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 16178.93 -1.18
DOLLEX-30 2570.51 -1.94
DOLLEX-100 1676.47 -1.85
DOLLEX-200 632.01 -1.81
BSE-100 8375.87 -1.07
BSE-200 1962.01 -1.03
BSE-500 6152.09 -1
BSE MID-CAP 5671.55 -0.79
BSE SMALL-CAP 6156.84 -0.41
BSE AUTO 8435.84 -1.2
BSE-CG 9443.87 -1.12
BSE-CD 5996.02 -1.32
BSE-FMCG 4075.67 0.02
BSE-HC 5908.49 -0.17
BSE IPO 1411.6 -0.44
BSE-IT 5543.59 -1.26
BSE METALS 10297.26 -1.31
BSE OIL & GAS 8168.99 -1.57
BSE POWER 1939.75 -1.36
BSE REALTY 1604.6 -0.15
BSE-PSU 6766.25 -0.99
BSE-TECK 3380.75 -1.11
BSE BANKEX 10021.68 -1.37
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1074.64 -1.07
S&P CNX NIFTY 4848.7 -1.16
-----------------------
(Compiled by Aditya Phatak)