STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index and the 50-share
Nifty both closed down 2.60 percent each at 15,946.10
points and 4,778.35 points respectively, their lowest close in
more than six weeks, weighed by a plunging rupee, faltering
domestic growth, sluggish policy and shaky global outlook.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield
down 1 basis point at 8.82 percent, as risk aversion pushed down
the local share market and prompted investors to move funds into
safe-haven government debt.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 52.01/02 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close
of 51.3350/3450, after falling to 52.0550, its lowest in thirty
two and a half months as domestic equities weakened and oil
importers bought dollars.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap at 7.28 percent
from 7.27 percent at Friday's close and the one-year rate
at 8.09 percent from 8.06 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 8.65/8.70 percent, from 8.90/95 percent
at Friday's close and well above the central bank's repo rate of
8.50 percent as demand strong at the start of a fresh fortnight.
Banks borrowed 1.27 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo
counter pushing rates slightly lower. Rates had ended at 8.70/75
percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The December contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India at 28,625 rupees, down 79 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 15946.1 -2.6
DOLLEX-30 2518.61 -3.92
DOLLEX-100 1642.99 -3.81
DOLLEX-200 619.63 -3.73
BSE-100 8255.46 -2.49
BSE-200 1934.56 -2.41
BSE-500 6068.66 -2.34
BSE MID-CAP 5610.31 -1.86
BSE SMALL-CAP 6078.66 -1.68
BSE AUTO 8309.61 -2.68
BSE-CG 9336.4 -2.25
BSE-CD 5915.76 -2.64
BSE-FMCG 4041.57 -0.82
BSE-HC 5855.25 -1.07
BSE IPO 1391.89 -1.83
BSE-IT 5478.33 -2.42
BSE METALS 10072.39 -3.46
BSE OIL & GAS 8079.88 -2.64
BSE POWER 1912.86 -2.72
BSE REALTY 1558.23 -3.04
BSE-PSU 6676.37 -2.31
BSE-TECK 3337.08 -2.39
BSE BANKEX 9831.83 -3.24
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1064.59 -1.99
-----------------------
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)