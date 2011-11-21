STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index and the 50-share Nifty both closed down 2.60 percent each at 15,946.10 points and 4,778.35 points respectively, their lowest close in more than six weeks, weighed by a plunging rupee, faltering domestic growth, sluggish policy and shaky global outlook.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.82 percent, as risk aversion pushed down the local share market and prompted investors to move funds into safe-haven government debt.

RUPEE

The rupee at 52.01/02 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 51.3350/3450, after falling to 52.0550, its lowest in thirty two and a half months as domestic equities weakened and oil importers bought dollars.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.28 percent from 7.27 percent at Friday's close and the one-year rate at 8.09 percent from 8.06 percent.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.65/8.70 percent, from 8.90/95 percent at Friday's close and well above the central bank's repo rate of 8.50 percent as demand strong at the start of a fresh fortnight. Banks borrowed 1.27 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo counter pushing rates slightly lower. Rates had ended at 8.70/75 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,625 rupees, down 79 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 15946.1 -2.6 DOLLEX-30 2518.61 -3.92 DOLLEX-100 1642.99 -3.81 DOLLEX-200 619.63 -3.73 BSE-100 8255.46 -2.49 BSE-200 1934.56 -2.41 BSE-500 6068.66 -2.34 BSE MID-CAP 5610.31 -1.86 BSE SMALL-CAP 6078.66 -1.68 BSE AUTO 8309.61 -2.68 BSE-CG 9336.4 -2.25 BSE-CD 5915.76 -2.64 BSE-FMCG 4041.57 -0.82 BSE-HC 5855.25 -1.07 BSE IPO 1391.89 -1.83 BSE-IT 5478.33 -2.42 BSE METALS 10072.39 -3.46 BSE OIL & GAS 8079.88 -2.64 BSE POWER 1912.86 -2.72 BSE REALTY 1558.23 -3.04 BSE-PSU 6676.37 -2.31 BSE-TECK 3337.08 -2.39 BSE BANKEX 9831.83 -3.24 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1064.59 -1.99

