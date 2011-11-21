STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index and the 50-share Nifty both closed down 2.60 percent each at 15,946.10 points and 4,778.35 points respectively, their lowest close in more than six weeks, weighed by a plunging rupee, faltering domestic growth, sluggish policy and shaky global outlook.

Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield climbed down from day's high of 8.86 percent to end steady at 8.83 percent from Friday's close, as risk aversion pushed down the local share market and prompted investors to move funds into safe-haven government debt.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended at 52.155/165 per dollar, sharply weaker than Friday's close of 51.3350/3450, after dipping to 52.1600, its weakest since March 3, 2009 as domestic equities weakened and oil importers bought dollars.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap ended steady at 7.27 percent from Friday's close while the one-year rate settled at 8.09 percent from 8.06 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate ended at 8.70/8.75 percent, from 8.90/95 percent at Friday's close and well above the central bank's repo rate of 8.50 percent as demand strong at the start of a fresh fortnight. Banks borrowed 1.27 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo counter pushing rates slightly lower. Rates had ended at 8.70/75 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,738 rupees, up 34 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 15946.1 -2.6 DOLLEX-30 2518.61 -3.92 DOLLEX-100 1642.99 -3.81 DOLLEX-200 619.63 -3.73 BSE-100 8255.46 -2.49 BSE-200 1934.56 -2.41 BSE-500 6068.66 -2.34 BSE MID-CAP 5610.31 -1.86 BSE SMALL-CAP 6078.66 -1.68 BSE AUTO 8309.61 -2.68 BSE-CG 9336.4 -2.25 BSE-CD 5915.76 -2.64 BSE-FMCG 4041.57 -0.82 BSE-HC 5855.25 -1.07 BSE IPO 1391.89 -1.83 BSE-IT 5478.33 -2.42 BSE METALS 10072.39 -3.46 BSE OIL & GAS 8079.88 -2.64 BSE POWER 1912.86 -2.72 BSE REALTY 1558.23 -3.04 BSE-PSU 6676.37 -2.31 BSE-TECK 3337.08 -2.39 BSE BANKEX 9831.83 -3.24 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1064.59 -1.99

-----------------------

Double click on codes in

Reuters MIOR/MIBOR

NSE MIBID/MIBOR

Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread

For Reuters Benchmarks

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)