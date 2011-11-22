STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.14 percent at 16127.47 and the 50-share Nifty 1.05 percent at 4,828.3 points after eight straight sessions of decline, as investors began covering short positions two days prior to the monthly derivative contracts expiry.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchamrk 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield was at 8.83 percent steady at Monday's close, as positive sentiment due to the sale of floating rate bonds in this week's debt auction was offset by the caution exercised by traders as they awaited details of the central bank's open market operations.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 52.61/62 per dollar, after touching an all-time low of 52.73, weaker than its previous close of 52.155/165 as oil refiners and other companies scrambled to buy dollars, with the currency looking increasingly vulnerable to a swelling current account deficit.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap up 2 basis points at 7.29 percent while the one-year rate steady at 8.09 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.65/8.70 percent, slightly lower than 8.70/8.75 percent, well above the central bank's repo rate of 8.50 percent as demand was strong at start of a new fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,601 rupees, up 155 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 16127.47 1.14

DOLLEX-30 2524.62 0.24

DOLLEX-100 1643.68 0.04

DOLLEX-200 619.62 -0

BSE-100 8333.64 0.95

BSE-200 1952.02 0.9

BSE-500 6118.45 0.82

BSE MID-CAP 5630.3 0.36

BSE SMALL-CAP 6093.7 0.25

BSE AUTO 8375.87 0.8

BSE-CG 9472.78 1.46

BSE-CD 5795.22 -2.04

BSE-FMCG 4037.7 -0.1

BSE-HC 5903.41 0.82

BSE IPO 1397.33 0.39

BSE-IT 5573.84 1.74

BSE METALS 10188.33 1.15

BSE OIL & GAS 8179.77 1.24

BSE POWER 1930.83 0.94

BSE REALTY 1565.9 0.49

BSE-PSU 6725.51 0.74

BSE-TECK 3369.31 0.97

BSE BANKEX 9939.39 1.09

BSE TAS SHARIAH 1069.04 0.42

-----------------------

