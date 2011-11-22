STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.46 percent at 16,178.41 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.34 percent higher at 4,842.3 points after eight straight sessions of decline, as investors began covering short positions two days prior to the monthly derivative contracts expiry. Investors rushed to cover short positions in many battered bluechips notably across financials and auto sectors.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield was at 8.85 percent, higher from Monday's close of 8.83 percent, as positive sentiment due to the sale of floating rate bonds in this week's debt auction was offset by the caution exercised before details of the central bank's open market operations are known.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 52.47/48 per dollar, after touching an all-time low of 52.73, weaker than its previous close of 52.155/165 as oil refiners and other companies scrambled to buy dollars, with the currency looking increasingly vulnerable to a swelling current account deficit.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap up 6 basis points at 7.29 percent and the one-year rate climbed 4 bps to 8.13 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.60/8.75 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent, but well above the central bank's repo rate of 8.50 percent as demand was strong at start of a new fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,562 rupees, up 116 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 16178.41 1.46 DOLLEX-30 2533.19 0.58 DOLLEX-100 1648.46 0.33 DOLLEX-200 621.33 0.27 BSE-100 8357.87 1.24 BSE-200 1957.41 1.18 BSE-500 6133.14 1.06 BSE MID-CAP 5626.98 0.3 BSE SMALL-CAP 6085.82 0.12 BSE AUTO 8457.13 1.78 BSE-CG 9443.72 1.15 BSE-CD 5793.65 -2.06 BSE-FMCG 4027 -0.36 BSE-HC 5908.84 0.92 BSE IPO 1393.56 0.12 BSE-IT 5621.51 2.61 BSE METALS 10269.45 1.96 BSE OIL & GAS 8189.86 1.36 BSE POWER 1924.15 0.59 BSE REALTY 1575.66 1.12 BSE-PSU 6744.49 1.02 BSE-TECK 3391.06 1.62 BSE BANKEX 9959.9 1.3 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1070.24 0.53 S&P CNX NIFTY 4842.3 1.34

-----------------------

