STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.46 percent at
16,178.41 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.34 percent
higher at 4,842.3 points after eight straight sessions of
decline, as investors began covering short positions two days
prior to the monthly derivative contracts expiry. Investors
rushed to cover short positions in many battered bluechips
notably across financials and auto sectors.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond
yield was at 8.85 percent, higher from Monday's close of 8.83
percent, as positive sentiment due to the sale of floating rate
bonds in this week's debt auction was offset by the caution
exercised before details of the central bank's open market
operations are known.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 52.47/48 per dollar, after touching an all-time
low of 52.73, weaker than its previous close of 52.155/165 as
oil refiners and other companies scrambled to buy dollars, with
the currency looking increasingly vulnerable to a swelling
current account deficit.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap up 6 basis
points at 7.29 percent and the one-year rate
climbed 4 bps to 8.13 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 8.60/8.75 percent, little changed from
Monday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent, but well above the central
bank's repo rate of 8.50 percent as demand was strong at start
of a new fortnight.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The December contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India at 28,562 rupees, up 116 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 16178.41 1.46
DOLLEX-30 2533.19 0.58
DOLLEX-100 1648.46 0.33
DOLLEX-200 621.33 0.27
BSE-100 8357.87 1.24
BSE-200 1957.41 1.18
BSE-500 6133.14 1.06
BSE MID-CAP 5626.98 0.3
BSE SMALL-CAP 6085.82 0.12
BSE AUTO 8457.13 1.78
BSE-CG 9443.72 1.15
BSE-CD 5793.65 -2.06
BSE-FMCG 4027 -0.36
BSE-HC 5908.84 0.92
BSE IPO 1393.56 0.12
BSE-IT 5621.51 2.61
BSE METALS 10269.45 1.96
BSE OIL & GAS 8189.86 1.36
BSE POWER 1924.15 0.59
BSE REALTY 1575.66 1.12
BSE-PSU 6744.49 1.02
BSE-TECK 3391.06 1.62
BSE BANKEX 9959.9 1.3
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1070.24 0.53
S&P CNX NIFTY 4842.3 1.34
-----------------------
(Compiled by Aditya Phatak)