STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.13 percent at 16,126.52 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.07 percent at 4,829.7 points as investors rushed to cover short positions in many battered bluechips.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.84 percent, 1 basis point higher than Monday's close, little changed as traders awaited details of the central bank's open market operations.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 52.36/37 per dollar, after touching an all-time low of 52.73, weaker than its previous close of 52.155/165 as oil refiners and other companies scrambled to buy dollars, with the currency looking increasingly vulnerable to a swelling current account deficit and fears over the global economy and eurozone.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap up 6 basis points at 7.33 percent and the one-year rate climbed 4 bps to 8.13 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.65/8.70 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent, but well above the central bank's repo rate of 8.50 percent as demand was strong at start of a new fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,615 rupees, up 169 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 16126.52 1.13

DOLLEX-30 2524.27 0.22

DOLLEX-100 1643.79 0.05

DOLLEX-200 619.92 0.05

BSE-100 8334.17 0.95

BSE-200 1952.98 0.95

BSE-500 6120.71 0.86

BSE MID-CAP 5634.93 0.44

BSE SMALL-CAP 6087.3 0.14

BSE AUTO 8424.6 1.38

BSE-CG 9402.08 0.7

BSE-CD 5762.87 -2.58

BSE-FMCG 4009.82 -0.79

BSE-HC 5896.41 0.7

BSE IPO 1394.25 0.17

BSE-IT 5618.91 2.57

BSE METALS 10285.23 2.11

BSE OIL & GAS 8167.13 1.08

BSE POWER 1915.55 0.14

BSE REALTY 1571.46 0.85

BSE-PSU 6741.51 0.98

BSE-TECK 3383.89 1.4

BSE BANKEX 9933.02 1.03

BSE TAS SHARIAH 1066.63 0.19

-----------------------

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)