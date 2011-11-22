STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed up 0.75 percent at 16,065.42 points and the 50-share Nifty ended 0.71 percent at 4,812.35 points, after eight straight sessions of fall, as investors covered short positions ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield ended at 8.84 percent, 1 basis point higher than Monday's close, as comments from RBI chief on likely monetary action dented sentiment. Traders awaited details of the central bank's open market operations for further direction.

RUPEE

The rupee at ended 52.295/305 per dollar, after touching an all-time low of 52.73, weaker than its previous close of 52.155/165 as oil refiners and other companies scrambled to buy dollars, with the currency looking increasingly vulnerable to a swelling current account deficit and fears over the global economy and euro zone.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap ended 6 basis points higher on the day at 7.33 percent and the one-year rate ended 4 bps up at 8.13 percent from Monday's close.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate ended at 8.60/8.70 percent, little lower from Monday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent, but well above the central bank's repo rate of 8.50 percent as demand was strong at start of a new fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,672 rupees, up 226 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16065.42 0.75 DOLLEX-30 2514.72 -0.15 DOLLEX-100 1637.87 -0.31 DOLLEX-200 617.85 -0.29 BSE-100 8304.14 0.59 BSE-200 1946.45 0.61 BSE-500 6101.74 0.55 BSE MID-CAP 5629.33 0.34 BSE SMALL-CAP 6080.57 0.03 BSE AUTO 8399.2 1.08 BSE-CG 9362.99 0.28 BSE-CD 5728.89 -3.16 BSE-FMCG 3986.57 -1.36 BSE-HC 5912.42 0.98 BSE IPO 1390.09 -0.13 BSE-IT 5585.4 1.95 BSE METALS 10227.92 1.54 BSE OIL & GAS 8151.59 0.89 BSE POWER 1907.69 -0.27 BSE REALTY 1563.52 0.34 BSE-PSU 6715.14 0.58 BSE-TECK 3372.52 1.06 BSE BANKEX 9886.23 0.55 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1066.08 0.14

