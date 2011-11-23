STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.28 percent at 15,860.45 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.29 percent at 4,750.05 points, a day before the expiry of derivatives contracts, amid renewed worries about faltering global growth.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.82 percent, 2 basis points lower from Tuesday's close, as traders were upbeat about the central bank's buyback details announced after market hours on Tuesday, coupled with risk aversion globally aiding sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 51.97/99 per dollar, as it recovered more than one-and-half percent from the day's low of 52.60 per dollar on Wednesday, after the central bank's suspected intervention.

On Tuesday, the unit had closed 52.295/305 after touching an all-time low of 52.73 as oil refiners and other companies scrambled to buy dollars, with the currency looking increasingly vulnerable to a swelling current account deficit and fears over the global economy and euro zone.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap was steady at 7.33 percent and the one-year rate was up 1 basis point at 8.14 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.70/75 percent, higher than 8.60/8.70 percent at Tuesday's close, as demand was high at the start of a new reporting fortnight.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 15860.45 -1.28

DOLLEX-30 2508.34 -0.25

DOLLEX-100 1635.57 -0.14

DOLLEX-200 617.29 -0.09

BSE-100 8207.14 -1.17

BSE-200 1924.67 -1.12

BSE-500 6037.47 -1.05

BSE MID-CAP 5595.38 -0.6

BSE SMALL-CAP 6051.63 -0.48

BSE AUTO 8301.81 -1.16

BSE-CG 9280.41 -0.88

BSE-CD 5721.98 -0.12

BSE-FMCG 3958.82 -0.7

BSE-HC 5884.19 -0.48

BSE IPO 1381.9 -0.59

BSE-IT 5489.41 -1.72

BSE METALS 10101.94 -1.23

BSE OIL & GAS 8058.44 -1.14

BSE POWER 1889.38 -0.96

BSE REALTY 1549.24 -0.91

BSE-PSU 6657.4 -0.86

BSE-TECK 3309.2 -1.88

BSE BANKEX 9735.85 -1.52

BSE TAS 1056.76 -0.87 SHARIAH

-----------------------

