STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.6 percent at 15,809.11 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.55 percent lower at 4,737.65 points, a day before the expiry of derivatives contracts, amid renewed worries about faltering global growth.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.83 percent, 1 basis points lower from Tuesday's close, as traders were upbeat about the central bank's buyback details announced after market hours on Tuesday, coupled with risk aversion globally aiding sentiment.

RUPEE

The rupee at 52.20/21 per dollar stronger than Tuesday's close of 52.295/305, on suspected central bank intervention and corporate dollar sales, a day after the currency had slumped to an all-time low.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.32 percent from 7.33 percent at close on Tuesday and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.13 percent.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.70/75 percent, higher than 8.60/8.70 percent at Tuesday's close, as demand was high at the start of a new reporting fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,774 rupees, down 25 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 15809.11 -1.6 DOLLEX-30 2486.65 -1.12 DOLLEX-100 1621.62 -0.99 DOLLEX-200 611.96 -0.95 BSE-100 8182.56 -1.46 BSE-200 1918.72 -1.42 BSE-500 6017.64 -1.38 BSE MID-CAP 5569.58 -1.06 BSE SMALL-CAP 6023.42 -0.94 BSE AUTO 8264.42 -1.6 BSE-CG 9263.84 -1.06 BSE-CD 5733.58 0.08 BSE-FMCG 3958.47 -0.7 BSE-HC 5886.83 -0.43 BSE IPO 1386.23 -0.28 BSE-IT 5492.98 -1.65 BSE METALS 10092.52 -1.32 BSE OIL & GAS 8013.45 -1.69 BSE POWER 1879.03 -1.5 BSE REALTY 1568.58 0.32 BSE-PSU 6642.23 -1.09 BSE-TECK 3313.78 -1.74 BSE BANKEX 9673.75 -2.15 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1054.45 -1.09

