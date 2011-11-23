STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 2.82 percent at 15,612.38 points and the 50-share Nifty 2.77 percent at 4,679.2 points, after hitting two-year low earlier, ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts, as investor confidence in the domestic and global economy weakened.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.80 percent, 3 basis points lower from Tuesday's close, as traders were upbeat about the central bank's buyback details announced after market hours on Tuesday. Comments by a finance ministry source saying fiscal deficit still seen below 5 pct of GDP for FY12 may have helped sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 52.15/16 per dollar stronger than Tuesday's close of 52.295/305, on suspected central bank intervention and corporate dollar sales, a day after the currency had slumped to an all-time low.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.31 percent from 7.33 percent at close on Tuesday and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.13 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.65/75 percent, higher than 8.60/8.70 percent at Tuesday's close, as funds remained stretched in the banking system pressured by heavy government bond supply and incremental cash reserve requirement.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,665 rupees, down 134 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 15612.38 -2.82 DOLLEX-30 2458.78 -2.22 DOLLEX-100 1604.44 -2.04 DOLLEX-200 605.74 -1.96 BSE-100 8086.57 -2.62 BSE-200 1897.03 -2.54 BSE-500 5950.44 -2.48 BSE MID-CAP 5518.87 -1.96 BSE SMALL-CAP 5961.83 -1.95 BSE AUTO 8234.06 -1.97 BSE-CG 9163.47 -2.13 BSE-CD 5717.53 -0.2 BSE-FMCG 3907.62 -1.98 BSE-HC 5847.48 -1.1 BSE IPO 1373.1 -1.22 BSE-IT 5434.92 -2.69 BSE METALS 9954.76 -2.67 BSE OIL & GAS 7901.73 -3.07 BSE POWER 1858.44 -2.58 BSE REALTY 1547.7 -1.01 BSE-PSU 6564.23 -2.25 BSE-TECK 3275.32 -2.88 BSE BANKEX 9571.42 -3.18 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1043.2 -2.15 S&P CNX NIFTY 4679.2 -2.77

------------------------

