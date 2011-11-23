STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 2.25 percent at 15,703.61 points and the 50-share Nifty 2.15 percent at 4,708.9 points, as investor jitters grew on domestic concerns about high inflation, slowing growth and a vulnerable rupee.

Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.80 percent, lower from Tuesday's close of 8.84 percent, as traders were upbeat about the central bank's buyback details announced after market hours on Tuesday. Comments by a finance ministry source saying fiscal deficit still seen below 5 pct of GDP for FY12 may have helped sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 52.115/120 per dollar stronger than Tuesday's close of 52.295/305, on suspected central bank intervention and corporate dollar sales, a day after the currency had slumped to an all-time low.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.31 percent from 7.33 percent at close on Tuesday and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.13 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.70/75 percent, higher than 8.60/8.70 percent at Tuesday's close, as funds remained stretched in the banking system pressured by heavy government bond supply and incremental cash reserve requirement.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,544 rupees, down 255 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 15703.61 -2.25 DOLLEX-30 2472.78 -1.67 DOLLEX-100 1613.12 -1.51 DOLLEX-200 608.66 -1.49 BSE-100 8130.36 -2.09 BSE-200 1906.18 -2.07 BSE-500 5977.34 -2.04 BSE MID-CAP 5523.26 -1.88 BSE SMALL-CAP 5973.58 -1.76 BSE AUTO 8288.42 -1.32 BSE-CG 9189.34 -1.85 BSE-CD 5757.05 0.49 BSE-FMCG 3916.72 -1.75 BSE-HC 5832.85 -1.35 BSE IPO 1380.87 -0.66 BSE-IT 5456.1 -2.31 BSE METALS 9997.62 -2.25 BSE OIL & GAS 7962.62 -2.32 BSE POWER 1871.69 -1.89 BSE REALTY 1548.22 -0.98 BSE-PSU 6597.74 -1.75 BSE-TECK 3285.63 -2.58 BSE BANKEX 9655.16 -2.34 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1045.58 -1.92 S&P CNX NIFTY 4708.9 -2.15

------------------------

Double click on codes in

Reuters MIOR/MIBOR

NSE MIBID/MIBOR

Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread

For Reuters Benchmarks

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)