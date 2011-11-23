STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 2.27 percent at 15,699.97 points and the 50-share Nifty closed 2.2 percent lower at 4,706.45 points, as domestic concerns over high inflation, slowing growth and a faltering rupee continued to sap investor confidence.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield ended at 8.81 percent, lower from Tuesday's close of 8.84 percent, as fears of additional supply in current fiscal year eased somewhat following comments by a top government official and the central bank's suspected intervention in the foreign exchange market fueled hopes that more debt buy backs will be announced in coming days.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee closed at 52.36/37 per dollar weaker than Tuesday's close of 52.295/305, as suspected central bank intervention and corporate dollar sales did little to prevent the downward pressure on the unit amid a global sell-off of riskier assets.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap closed at 7.31 percent from 7.33 percent at close on Tuesday and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.13 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate closed at 8.40/45 percent, higher than 8.60/8.70 percent at Tuesday's close, as some stray deals were executed at lower levels in later part of the day, traders said, adding that the funding strain remains on the banking system.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,621 rupees, down 178 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 15699.97 -2.27

DOLLEX-30 2472.6 -1.67

DOLLEX-100 1612.21 -1.57

DOLLEX-200 608.3 -1.55

BSE-100 8124.21 -2.17

BSE-200 1904.66 -2.15

BSE-500 5972.48 -2.12

BSE MID-CAP 5514.11 -2.05

BSE SMALL-CAP 5975.99 -1.72

BSE AUTO 8269.57 -1.54

BSE-CG 9078.67 -3.04

BSE-CD 5756.74 0.49

BSE-FMCG 3925.27 -1.54

BSE-HC 5854.69 -0.98

BSE IPO 1380.98 -0.66

BSE-IT 5446.73 -2.48

BSE METALS 10023.7 -2

BSE OIL & GAS 7955.45 -2.41

BSE POWER 1866.6 -2.15

BSE REALTY 1538.2 -1.62

BSE-PSU 6588.11 -1.89

BSE-TECK 3283.19 -2.65

BSE BANKEX 9649.3 -2.4

BSE TAS SHARIAH 1047.47 -1.75

------------------------

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)