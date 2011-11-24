STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.31 percent at 15,651.58 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.31 percent lower at 4,692.05 points, as investors remain concerned over high inflation, slowing growth and a faltering local currency.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.80 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.81 percent, ahead of the central bank bond buyback later in the day and as global investors turned risk-averse boosting demand for government debt.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 52.1300/1450 per dollar, stronger from Wednesday's close of 52.36/37 and off the low of 52.40 hit earlier as traders cut long dollar positions following the central bank's measures to ease rules on deposits by non-resident Indians and also eased overseas borrowing rules for firms.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.30 from Wenesday's close of 7.31 percent and the one-year rate at 8.12 percent from 8.13 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.70/75 from Wednesday's close of 8.40/45 percent, as deamnd was strong in the first week of the reporting fortnight.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 15651.58 -0.31 DOLLEX-30 2462.66 -0.4 DOLLEX-100 1604.9 -0.45 DOLLEX-200 605.61 -0.44 BSE-100 8093.56 -0.38 BSE-200 1897.7 -0.37 BSE-500 5951.23 -0.36 BSE MID-CAP 5494.48 -0.36 BSE SMALL-CAP 5967.01 -0.15 BSE AUTO 8294.53 0.3 BSE-CG 9019.35 -0.65 BSE-CD 5701.77 -0.95 BSE-FMCG 3944.54 0.49 BSE-HC 5850.82 -0.07 BSE IPO 1382.05 0.08 BSE-IT 5387.92 -1.08 BSE METALS 9932.05 -0.91 BSE OIL & GAS 7928.11 -0.34 BSE POWER 1860.65 -0.32 BSE REALTY 1524.53 -0.89 BSE-PSU 6576.78 -0.17 BSE-TECK 3263.24 -0.61 BSE BANKEX 9584.33 -0.67 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1046.25 -0.12 S&P CNX NIFTY 4692.05 -0.31

------------------------

(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)