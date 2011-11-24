STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.98 percent
at 15,546.41 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.97 percent
lower at 4,660.6 points, as investors remain concerned over high
inflation, slowing growth and a faltering local currency.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond
yield at 8.80 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.81 percent,
ahead of the central bank's bond buyback of up to 100 billon
rupees ($1.9 billion) with risk-aversion also aiding sentiment.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 52.23/24 per dollar, stronger from Wednesday's
close of 52.36/37 and off the low of 52.40 hit earlier as
companies sold dollars after suspected central bank intervention
for the second day in a row following the Indian currency's
slide to a record low this week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap at 7.30 percent
from Wenesday's close of 7.31 percent and the one-year rate
at 8.12 percent from 8.13 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 8.65/70 percent from Wednesday's close of
8.40/45 percent, as demand was strong in the first week of the
reporting fortnight.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The December contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India at 28,579 rupees, down 201 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 15546.41 -0.98
DOLLEX-30 2444.51 -1.14
DOLLEX-100 1594.98 -1.07
DOLLEX-200 601.94 -1.05
BSE-100 8050.88 -0.9
BSE-200 1887.94 -0.88
BSE-500 5920.86 -0.86
BSE MID-CAP 5473.37 -0.74
BSE SMALL-CAP 5927.54 -0.81
BSE AUTO 8239.07 -0.37
BSE-CG 8980.77 -1.08
BSE-CD 5671.9 -1.47
BSE-FMCG 3913.96 -0.29
BSE-HC 5821.8 -0.56
BSE IPO 1370.25 -0.78
BSE-IT 5376.5 -1.29
BSE METALS 9887.77 -1.36
BSE OIL & GAS 7886.53 -0.87
BSE POWER 1851.01 -0.84
BSE REALTY 1520.51 -1.15
BSE-PSU 6540.58 -0.72
BSE-TECK 3252.24 -0.94
BSE BANKEX 9562.01 -0.9
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1042.49 -0.48
------------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)