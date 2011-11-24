STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.98 percent at 15,546.41 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.97 percent lower at 4,660.6 points, as investors remain concerned over high inflation, slowing growth and a faltering local currency.

Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.80 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.81 percent, ahead of the central bank's bond buyback of up to 100 billon rupees ($1.9 billion) with risk-aversion also aiding sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 52.23/24 per dollar, stronger from Wednesday's close of 52.36/37 and off the low of 52.40 hit earlier as companies sold dollars after suspected central bank intervention for the second day in a row following the Indian currency's slide to a record low this week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.30 percent from Wenesday's close of 7.31 percent and the one-year rate at 8.12 percent from 8.13 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.65/70 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.40/45 percent, as demand was strong in the first week of the reporting fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,579 rupees, down 201 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 15546.41 -0.98 DOLLEX-30 2444.51 -1.14 DOLLEX-100 1594.98 -1.07 DOLLEX-200 601.94 -1.05 BSE-100 8050.88 -0.9 BSE-200 1887.94 -0.88 BSE-500 5920.86 -0.86 BSE MID-CAP 5473.37 -0.74 BSE SMALL-CAP 5927.54 -0.81 BSE AUTO 8239.07 -0.37 BSE-CG 8980.77 -1.08 BSE-CD 5671.9 -1.47 BSE-FMCG 3913.96 -0.29 BSE-HC 5821.8 -0.56 BSE IPO 1370.25 -0.78 BSE-IT 5376.5 -1.29 BSE METALS 9887.77 -1.36 BSE OIL & GAS 7886.53 -0.87 BSE POWER 1851.01 -0.84 BSE REALTY 1520.51 -1.15 BSE-PSU 6540.58 -0.72 BSE-TECK 3252.24 -0.94 BSE BANKEX 9562.01 -0.9 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1042.49 -0.48

------------------------

Double click on codes in

Reuters MIOR/MIBOR

NSE MIBID/MIBOR

Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread

For Reuters Benchmarks

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)